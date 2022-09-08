Area seniors protest rent increase
Buy Now

(Photo by Ian Wreisner)

Tenants from Dominium Properties across the Twin Cities headed out to Plymouth to voice their dissatisfaction.

Raises in rent are enough to get any tenant asking questions about their money, but for the residents of River North Senior Living Apartments in Coon Rapids, they discovered far more than a rent hike. The rent increase, along with extra fees, upcharges and “double dipping” led tenants of Dominium properties across the Twin Cities to picket the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations at their headquarters in Plymouth.

The tenants’ issues with Dominium, which bills itself as the fourth-largest affordable housing provider in the country, began with an 8.5% rent increase that would take effect in 2023. After being told upon moving in that average rent increases range from $12 to $16, rather than the more than $100 they are facing now, it led River North tenant Jan Bragelman to fight against the increase and wonder just where all that money was going.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments