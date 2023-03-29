Brooklyn Park, Hennepin County and North Memorial Health unveiled a pilot program March 22 where social workers and paramedics respond to mental-health-related and other non-criminal 911 calls for service.

Called the Alternative Response Team, the two-year pilot program was launched in December 2022 and is the first of its kind in the state.

