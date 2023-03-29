Brooklyn Park, Hennepin County and North Memorial Health unveiled a pilot program March 22 where social workers and paramedics respond to mental-health-related and other non-criminal 911 calls for service.
Called the Alternative Response Team, the two-year pilot program was launched in December 2022 and is the first of its kind in the state.
“I can honestly say a police officer is not the best person to provide the appropriate resources and care for somebody that’s suffering from mental health issues,” said Mark Bruley, Brooklyn Park Police Chief. “I don’t believe it’s being done like this anywhere else in the country that I’m aware of.”
Working from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the team responds to calls that dispatchers flag as urgent but not criminal.
Through the program, paramedics and social workers with the team may be dispatched to calls involving physical health care, social service needs, mental health or substance abuse concerns, self harm, indecent exposure or welfare checks.
“As the emergency response team, we respond to urgent but not emergency 911 dispatch calls,” said Nils Dybvig, social worker. “911 dispatches us directly, or in other cases, law enforcement is first on the scene and they call us in. When we respond, we’re there ready to problem solve, we talk to callers and other people on the scene to find out what their needs are and who we can best offer support.”
Meanwhile, community paramedics, which offer different services than a standard EMT, “focus on health in the community,” said Maria Stevenson, community paramedic supervisor for North Memorial Health. “Community paramedics work to increase access to primary and preventative healthcare and decrease use of emergency departments.”
In some cases, such as an instance where an individual may barricade themselves with a weapon, the Alternative Response Team may respond to calls with police in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Bruley said.
Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde, former Mayor of Brooklyn Park, said “data shows that Brooklyn Park has the highest incidents of 911 calls that could be served by an alternative response.”
There will be future plans to expand the pilot program to additional cities in Hennepin County, Lunde said.
“At the county, we often talk about things as a pilot to determine if we want to do something,” he said. “In this case it’s to determine how we’re going to do it.”
It took approximately six to eight months for Hennepin County to train dispatchers to “really figure out what calls can go right to this unit and then not be dispatched to a squad car,” Bruley said.
Calls for mental health services are increasing annually, Bruley said. Drug overdose calls are also common in Brooklyn Park, according to Bruley.
“The number one things I hear from my patrol officers is ‘When are the hours expanding? When are we getting a second unit?’” Bruley said. “They recognize that this is the right service that needs to be provided in these mental health calls.”
In a case where calls may become violent, “we want (social workers and paramedics) to exit,” Bruley said. “If it becomes a crisis or emergency situation, the goal is for them to step out and let the police officers step in.”
Dybvig said career social workers are able to tell when a situation may become violent.
“In this role, I actually have a radio that’s connected directly to the Brooklyn Park Police. They’re nearby, they know exactly where I am. I’m much safer in this role than I have been in any role I’ve had as a social worker until now,” Dybvig said.
Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winson said he has seen the “very real need” for the program during a ride-along with the Police Department. “It allows the resources to go where they’re needed.”
The team includes four social workers, four paramedics, a detective and an analyst.
“This is really a team sport, it isn’t up to one officer, one staff person, or even one city to ensure people are safe — we need all of our partners,” Winston added.
