Area mother, daughter to open learning center in Albertville

(Submitted photo)

Area mother and daughter Suzanne and Morgan Flottmeier have just decided to open a Sylvan Learning Center in Albertville. They hope to break ground on their site this fall.

A local mother and daughter recently combined their efforts and love for helping children to bring a new learning opportunity to area residents.

Maple Grove resident Suzanne Flottmeie and her daughter, Morgan Flottmeier, of Champlin, plan to open a Sylvan Learning Center in Albertville. They hope to break ground on their location this fall.

