A New Hope resident’s courage in helping save the lives of an elderly neighbor and the neighbor’s nephew during a fire earned him a Chief’s Commendation.

West Metro Fire-Rescue District Fire Chief Sarah Larson recognized Oladenji Senbanjo with the award July 13 at West Metro Fire Station 3 in New Hope.

