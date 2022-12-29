On the morning of Dec. 13, there was already a massive line out the doors of the Minneapolis Convention Center for 3,000 Acts of Kindness. Some attendees had spent the night on site to make sure they could get in the door.
By 3 p.m., over 2,500 people experiencing homelessness had come through the Convention Center’s largest ballroom to attend what has likely been the state’s largest, single-day homeless resource event.
Inside, attendees shopped for winter gear, got haircuts, listened to live music, picked up hygiene products and ate warm meals. Many had face-to-face conversations with volunteers representing 47 social service agencies, and some decided to seek mental health care or begin attending addiction treatment. For those in search of religious support, Bibles and prayers were offered.
The volunteer-run event capped off a yearlong effort, which included fundraisers and donation drives conducted by organizations around the metro, including Calvary Church in Golden Valley, Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, and the Minnetonka YMCA - The Marsh, and beyond. Businesses were also there in support of the event. Chick-Fil-A sponsored the free meals, and Red Wing Shoes donated hundreds of pairs of its all-weather boots.
Above all, event organizer Danielle Igbanugo asked all volunteers to focus on creating an environment of “love and respect.”
“The standard for 3,000 Acts of Kindness is: it’s clean, it’s inviting, and people are kind,” Igbanugo said. “It’s the atmosphere that makes all the difference.”
Making an effort to ‘see’
Igbanugo is the founder of the nonprofit behind the event, Coated in Love, which is based in Plymouth. The nonprofit began in response to the many events for the homeless that involve people standing in a line, waiting to be given something.
“I don’t want to be a person that just gives away things,” Igbanugo said. “Now, at our event people do give things away, but I feel like there’s just this love in the people that volunteer for 3,000 Acts of Kindness. People walk past these people every day. We want to make an effort to see them.”
Igbanugo runs the nonprofit with eight others, many of whom she met at her church, Plymouth Covenant on Vicksburg Lane, Plymouth. In the nonprofit’s fledgling years, the group focused on bringing relief directly to Minnesota’s homeless shelters.
Faith plays a major role in the nonprofit: same with 3,000 Acts of Kindness. Igbanugo said felt called to create the event.
“I’m a Christian and I operate in that space,” Igbanugo said. “Last year God was saying – I felt it clearly – that there was a bigger need and it was time for me to branch out.”
Last year was the 3,000 Acts of Kindness’ debut, and the event drew 900 visitors.
Igbanugo said the near-tripling in attendance in year two was a sign that the event was overcoming one of its steepest hurdles: marketing. The population experiencing homelessness is perhaps the most difficult demographic to reach.
This year, local shelters helped spread the word about the event by providing notifications to their residents. The support was well-received, as Coated in Love’s strategy the year before had mostly included the founder arming herself with leaflets and going door-to-door in shelters.
Now that the 2022 event is over, it’s time for volunteers to take a collective breath, then get to planning for 2023. The event has officially outgrown the Convention Center ballroom and has graduated to the exhibit hall. Initial feedback is steering the nonprofit toward adding health services like dentistry, massage and eye care in 2024.
Igbanugo thinks if the event can catch on so quickly in Minneapolis, then it should be replicated elsewhere.
“Our goal really is to take this blueprint and share it with people around the country, because there’s so much need.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.