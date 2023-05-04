The Maple Grove Arbor Day festivities drew people of all ages to the Community Center on April 29. The Arbor Committee offered free fun, information and educational activities.

Those attending could get tree and garden advice and information on emerald ash borer and buckthorn.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments