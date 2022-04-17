Comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking is now taking applications from Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities. There is no cost for this program. Starting in September, the nationally recognized leadership training is presented in eight sessions over nine months.
“We will help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs. The result is self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.
Sessions cover the history of disability and self-advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living, and competitive employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes. For convenience, the monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays, from September to May (with no session in December). The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for, and meet with legislators at the Capitol.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Child care and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. The first session for the 2022-23 program year is Sept.16 to 17. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes, and disability issues are among the presenters.
Applications can be found at fs10.formsite.com/bfSJU5/efq0pytlzr/index.html and are due by July 15.
“This program is based on the belief that systems change is best brought about through the efforts of those most affected by them, and we seek to arm these individuals with the tools needed to be successful in the public policy arena,” said Wieck.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information on class expectations, or to get an application form, go to mn.gov and look for partnersinpolicymaking or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.