Anoka summer concert series off to strong start

Free summer outdoor entertainment is within walking distance in downtown Anoka.
The 2020 Rockin’ on the Rum concert series has gotten off to a strong start, with the Sunday Concert in the Park series about to begin in early July.
The Rockin’ on the Rum shows began June 17 and are held on Wednesdays throughout the summer. The first two shows drew big crowds, with more on the way.
“We’ve had 175 to 200 people in attendance at each concert so far,” Anoka Public Services Administrator Lisa LaCasse said. “We have had positive reaction from the public regarding the Rockin’ on the Rum concerts. People seem happy that they are occurring.”
The concerts begin at 6 p.m., and with downtown Anoka steps away, there are several options for food to have at the shows.
“The Rum River provides a unique backdrop for the concert,” LaCasse said. “People are able to come by boat and utilize either the docks at Riverfront Memorial Park (above the dam) or the Port of Anoka docks (below the dam) to tie up … which allows people a chance to order food to go from one of the downtown establishments or bring a picnic.”
Social distancing guidelines have been put in place due to the coronavirus, with those in attendance following recommendations well early on.
“Staff places signs out in the grass asking people to social distance and encouraging people to wear masks,” LaCasse said. “The size of the seating areas and park at both Riverfront Memorial Park and George Green Park allows people to spread out pretty easily and still enjoy the show. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. I haven’t been made aware of any issues or concerns by concert-goers. From what I have observed, people have been very respectful of each other and have been socially distancing.”
Performers at the concerts are from around the metro area.
One of the biggest challenges has been filling the concert schedule with performers, with some original groups opting to take the year off from performing.
“The challenge this year is finding performers that are accepting gigs,” LaCasse said. “Some groups haven’t been practicing or have elected not to play any venues for 2020. As a result, we currently have gaps in the Wednesday schedule and have reduced the number of Sunday concerts because we are having difficulty finding performers to fill in where we have had cancellations.”
The Sunday Concert in the Park series will alternate performances between George Green Park band shell and Riverfront Park. Concerts will run from 6–7:30 p.m., a new start time.
Concert-goers are advised to check the schedule and performer information ahead of time on the city of Anoka website in the Park and Recreation section under the Music in the Park tab, or by following the city of Anoka on Facebook.
