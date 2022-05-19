It will likely be more than a year before a new permanent superintendent joins the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board agreed to an extended timeline to search for a replacement for Superintendent David Law, who will leave the district in June for the top job with Minnetonka Schools.
The board also considered an expedited search aimed at hiring a new leader in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but that likely would have reduced an already smaller applicant pool, according to Dr. Antoinette Johns, senior partner with Search Exec Connect.
The firm will conduct a national search for the district’s next superintendent.
Johns said because of the size of the district, which is the largest in the state, it is already starting with a smaller pool of qualified applicants.
“And then if the time frame gets shortened, the pool gets even smaller,” she said, noting that many candidates wouldn’t be comfortable leaving their current district without a superintendent on short notice at the start of the school year.
Board Chairperson Marci Anderson, who favored a longer process, said that while an accelerated search “may feel like it provides a quick bit of stability, but I also worry that Anoka-Hennepin has a rich history of very thoughtful, well-planned research groups that involve lots of stakeholder feedback and deliberate process.”
Under the plan agreed to by the board, an interim superintendent will be appointed for a full year.
School Exec Connect will recruit candidates from August through November. At the same time, plans will be made for community meetings, focus groups and an online survey that would kick off in September.
In December, the board will interview four to six candidates, and then narrow the field to two or three finalists who would participate in a public interview process.
The new superintendent would begin service July 1, 2023.
“You’ll get a much bigger pool because there will be a longer period to advertise and people will be comfortable with the decision to leave their own district in the spring,” Johns told the board.
Boardmember Erin Heers-McArdle supports the longer timeline.
“I feel the utmost importance that we let our community know that we are giving them as much time as possible to have input on this,” she said. “After the last couple of years, the last thing we want is for people in our community – whether we agree with them or not – to feel like they didn’t have a say in this.”
Boardmember Nicole Hayes lamented that the district couldn’t move more quickly to make a permanent appointment.
“I think there is a sense of urgency – I think this is top of mind for many people in our community,” she said.
Hayes also said she believes the expedited process is unrealistic.
The district plans to name an interim superintendent July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.