Anoka-Hennepin School District voters will have the opportunity Nov. 2 to renew or reject the district’s $34.5 million operating levy, which is up for renewal once a decade.

The levy, which represents 9.3% of the funding used to operate schools, expires at the end of 2022.

Residents will also be asked to renew the capital projects levy and to approve an additional operating referendum.

“You have to vote to let your voice be heard,” Communications Director Jim Skelly said last month.

Although the operating levy doesn’t expire until next year, Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas told ABC Newspapers earlier this year that it’s “common when it’s that large of an amount to get out there a year early so you don’t have a loss in programming.”

Question 1

Voting yes on Question 1 would renew the existing operating levy and would not result in a tax increase.

The operating levy, which raises $34.5 million a year, was last approved in 2012.

The current tax impact from the operating levy is $356 a year for a $250,000 home, which is around $30 a month, according to the district. To see how the taxes impact your property, visit ahschools.us/vote2021.

If this question fails, the district would need to make drastic cuts in and out of the classroom to make up for the loss in revenue. The district says this would likely reduce class options for high schoolers and increase class sizes at all levels, among other potential impacts.

Question 2

Question 2 is to renew the capital projects levy, which provides $4.5 million a year to fund classroom technology, such as computers, online learning, internet access and audio enhancements.

Voting yes on the second question would not result in a tax increase. The current tax impact is about $36 a year for a $250,000 house.

Question 3

The district says approving the third question would allow it to continue mental health and academic supports that were initially federally funded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That funding expires in the 2022-23 school year. Question 3 would provide $11 million in annual funding.

Question 3 can be approved only if Question 1 passes.

If approved, Question 3 would result in a tax increase. For a $250,000 home the increase would be about $120 a year, or $10 a month, according to the district.

