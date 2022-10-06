After a series of community input meetings, the Anoka-Hennepin School Board heard the final presentation of the first draft of school boundary updates.
Once finalized in November following a second round of community meetings, affected students’ families will be notified in December with the upcoming changes for the 2023-2024 school year.
In a presentation given by Chief Technology/Information Officer Joel VerDuin, Associate Superintendent for Middle Schools Mary Wolverton and Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole, they highlighted the boundary changes as they currently stand after one round of community input. The majority of the info has not yet been able to be taken into consideration, as the information is still being reviewed.
“We haven’t really had a chance to dig into that information, we didn’t want people to be surprised,” Board Chair Marci Anderson said. “We’re still getting the message out there, sharing, and then we’ll get that feedback.”
No changes will be made to any high school boundaries, and the elementary and middle school boundaries are expected to last five and 10 years, respectively.
Due to the re-purposing of Franklin Elementary in Anoka, students west of Highway 10 will be moving to Ramsey Elementary, and those south and east of Highway 10 will move to Lincoln Elementary.
Changes will also be made to Blaine elementary school boundaries, with Sunrise students to the north moving to McKinley, to the west to Johnsville and to the southwest to Jefferson. Expansions to Roosevelt Middle School’s boundaries will also be made to ease pressure on Northdale Middle School.
In the area of Champlin Park High School, area elementary school boundaries will be altered to account for expansive growth in Dayton. Oxbow Creek Elementary’s boundaries will extend west to account for the growth.
Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy will also see boundary changes to account for a contiguous boundary and to give kids a chance to walk to school.
For families worried about their fourth or seventh grade students having to transfer for their last year of elementary or middle school, an in-district transfer process will be made available in December along with the notification of change. The student will be able to finish out their time at their current school, but families will be responsible for transportation.
As of the morning of Sept. 26, the School Board has received 250 survey responses and 150 emails on school boundaries. The next in-person chance for the community to provide feedback will be in October, when the School Board will hold three more meetings from 6 to 7 p.m. at area high schools. The Champlin Park will be held on Oct. 12 and Anoka on Oct. 13.
Feedback forms concerning school boundaries can be filled out at ahschools.us/boundaries by clicking “Provide feedback.” Current and proposed boundary maps can be found within the meeting agenda for the Sept. 26 meeting by clicking appendix K.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.