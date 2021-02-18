Anniversary of Rebecca Nelson’s death Feb. 20

It’s been nearly 20 years since a tragic incident took the life of a Maple Grove woman.
On Feb. 20, 2003, Rebecca Nelson had just dropped her son off at the Maple Grove Ice Arena at the Maple Grove Community Center. After parking her vehicle, she was walking into the building when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene. Nelson was transported to the hospital, where she died. She left behind a husband and two children.
“The Maple Grove Police Department continues to investigate this case and follow up on all leads that are received,” said Cmdr. Jon Wetternach. “Anyone with information or knowledge of who may be involved, may contact Detective Dominic Wareham at 763-494-6196 or dwareham@maplegrovemn.gov.
To remain anonymous people may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text 274637 and include “Tip674” in the message, or submit a tip online at crimestoppersmn.org.
