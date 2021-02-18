Anniversary of Rebecca Nelson’s death Feb. 20

Rebecca Nelson was the victim of a fatal hit and run crash while she was walking into the Maple Grove Community Center on Feb. 20, 2003.

 jolson

It’s been nearly 20 years since a tragic incident took the life of a Maple Grove woman.

On Feb. 20, 2003, Rebecca Nelson had just dropped her son off at the Maple Grove Ice Arena at the Maple Grove Community Center. After parking her vehicle, she was walking into the building when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene. Nelson was transported to the hospital, where she died. She left behind a husband and two children.

“The Maple Grove Police Department continues to investigate this case and follow up on all leads that are received,” said Cmdr. Jon Wetternach. “Anyone with information or knowledge of who may be involved, may contact Detective Dominic Wareham at 763-494-6196 or dwareham@maplegrovemn.gov.

To remain anonymous people may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text 274637 and include “Tip674” in the message, or submit a tip online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments