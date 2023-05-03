Staff members working at the Animal Humane Society sit with dogs to give them as much attention as possible. Although there have been no known cases of dog flu infecting humans, a small chance of the disease spreading causes workers to wear masks.
A dog patiently waits at Animal Humane Society for the canine influenza quarantine to be completed. AHS is hopeful that a rush of dog lovers will adopt these animals as soon as the quarantine is lifted. A date has not be set, though it will likely be later in May.
A dog sits on the floor in an enclosure at an Animal Humane Society shelter. Quarantine can be very boring, but the alternative is euthanizing the animals.
Dogs hang out in a quarantine shelter at Animal Humane Society. Normally, dogs would be adopted after a few weeks, but the puppy pandemic is making them stay longer.
An Animal Humane Society employee walks a dog in a shelter hallway. The dogs are soaking up all the playtime they can while they wait for quarantine to be over.
An employee of Animal Humane Society treats canines with dog flu. Employees have found that dogs are more likely to take medicine if it’s buried in their food.
Twin Cities Metro Area veterinarians are experiencing something of a pandemic for dogs. The dog flu is spreading, and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health reported April 26 that “strong indicators of community spread” of canine influenza had been detected in the Twin Cities. Perhaps the hardest hit thus far are the three animal shelters owned by the Animal Humane Society, which closed its adoption floors early last month in an effort to contain the disease.
The organization has announced some changes to its annual Walk For Animals fundraiser 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul. On April 26, humane society officials announced they do not want people to bring their dogs. The prohibition does not extend to other pets; cats, guinea pigs, lizards, ferrets, and other non-canine creatures are still allowed. At the time of writing, Walk For Animals attendees are still invited to the spaces, and vendors, music, games, and other activities remain scheduled.
$1 million loss in lieu of mass dog execution
The humane society’s Golden Valley, Woodbury, and Coon Rapids shelters have been closed since April 6 due to canine influenza. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the humane society previously reported that outbreak is believed to have came from several dogs who arrived from another shelter in Oklahoma in late March. Dr. Graham Brayshaw, director of veterinary medicine at AHS, told the Sun Post that there are two options when faced with an animal pandemic.
“Anytime you have a disease outbreak, you either quarantine, or you euthanize,” Brayshaw said.
Although it would have been possible and legal to euthanize all 200 dogs at AHS’s three locations, organization officials decided they would treat the animals instead. Almost all the dogs have gotten sick, but a few remain symptom-free. Brayshaw said the vast majority of the animals will recover and again be considered adoptable pets. The loss is mostly felt in the humane society’s bank account: the organization expects to lose upwards of $1 million because of the dog flu outbreak.
On April 20, AHS began a fundraiser to offset the $1 million financial loss of closing its adoption centers. By April 25, AHS had raised more than $250,000 and is continuing to raise funds.
Tests confirmed the outbreak at the shelters April 10. All of the society’s nearly 200 dogs “are receiving medication and supportive care for dog flu symptoms.” While most dogs are expected to recover, at least seven have been euthanized thus far. The society reported that most of the euthanized animals had other existing illnesses. Although cats can get sometimes sick, none of AHS’s cats have been confirmed ill with the dog flu.
Since shutting down the adoption floor to the public, the organization reports that no staff members have been laid off or gone unpaid. Some staff members who usually work in adoption have been providing extra enrichment to animals instead.
Brayshaw said most of the dogs are recovering, and many are getting bored. The animals need more playtime because they are having to stay longer than normal in the shelter. Dogs usually stay about 10-17 days at AHS before they’re adopted. Now, the dogs are staying a minimum of 30 days longer because of the quarantine.
“Dogs do not do well in a shelter environment,” Brayshaw said. “They’re social animals, they’re people-social. They’re bred to be with people.”
Staff have been sitting with dogs, giving them chew bones, walking them in controlled spaces, and turning off the lights for nap time in the middle of the day. Scheduled activities are helping combat the stress of the extended shelter stay, but staff hope to send the dogs to new homes as soon as possible after the quarantine lifts. May 12 is the earliest the doors might open, but an official date has not been set.
People wanting to help the humane society can donate money. They can also consider working there, as the society is hiring vet techs in all three locations. People can adopt an animal once the organization is up and running again.
What is canine influenza?
The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that canine influenza is a viral infection with at least two strains in the United States. Coughing, barking, and sneezing spreads the illness. It can also be transmitted via objects like kennels, bowls, and leashes. Humans have not been known to become sick with the dog flu, but they can spread it if they touch a sick dog and then a healthy one. Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, sneezing, lethargy and a fever. Vaccines exist for both strains of dog flu, and they may be administered to dogs at risk of catching the disease.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health recommends dog owners do the following:
• Avoid direct dog-to-dog contact with dogs outside of your household or dogs known to have been boarded, attended dog day-care, or visited a dog park in the last seven days.
• If your dog is sick, keep them at home, away from other animals and call your veterinarian.
• Consider avoiding dog parks and other locations with uncontrolled dog-to-dog contact.
• Keep your distance (six feet) at places where dogs congregate like dog parks and while on walks with your dog.
• Canine influenza can also spread via contaminated surfaces, including skin and clothing. If your dog is sick or you have contact with dogs outside of your household, wash your hands and change clothes before interacting with other animals.
On April 28, AHS said in a press release that the Woodbury location would be opening May 1 for limited services. All the dogs at Woodbury were moved to Golden Valley for the remainder of the quarantine. More info about AHS, the Walk for Animals, and updates on shelter reopening will be available at animalhumanesociety.org
