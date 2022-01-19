On Jan. 7, an Anoka County jury convicted Valentin V. Andonii of criminal charges related to his possession and intent to sell vaping cartridges containing more than 184 pounds of THC, worth more than $1 million.
Andonii, 25 from Champlin, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and failure to affix tax stamps on a controlled substance, which are all felonies. He was also convicted of four fifth-degree controlled substance charges that were added during the trial.
The presumptive prison term for Andonii is between 56 and 74 months. Sentencing is scheduled for March 25. The case against Andonii was the result of an investigation by the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force. Ultimately, the task force seized more than 76,000 THC vaping cartridges packaged for distribution.
This case was significant not only because of the size of the operation but also because of the potential public health impact. Lab tests performed by the Food and Drug Administration showed the THC concentration of the cartridges ranged from about 17 to 42%.
The cartridges also contained Vitamin E acetate and other cutting agents. Vitamin E acetate concentrations ranged from 17 to 22%. Five forensic analysts and the FDA lab’s Director of Inorganic Chemistry testified remotely from Cincinnati during the trial.
The Minnesota Department of Health has raised significant concerns that Vitamin E acetate, which is added as a filler to increase profits, causes illness and lung damage. It is believed that the negative health impact of fillers like this is significant, although hard to quantify.
“The facts of this case make clear that, regardless of the future of criminal laws regarding marijuana and THC, public safety and public health must be protected through aggressive regulation and criminal penalties for those who would endanger the community by recklessly adding chemicals or additives that may cause illness or death,” Anoka County prosecutor Paul Ostrow said.
This case was also significant due to the financial impacts of the defendant’s activities. Investigators seized more than $144,000 in U.S. currency from his residence. Although Andonii derived profit from his drug operation, none of this income was reported on his taxes. It is estimated he owes the state of Minnesota more than $3 million in unpaid taxes, based on a law requiring tax stamps and payments on controlled substance transactions. The state intends to pursue restitution.
“By law enforcement seizing these cartridges, many people have been spared serious health problems if they had inhaled their contents,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said. “Those seizure efforts were an outstanding example of public safety.”
