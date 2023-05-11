Alleluia Lutheran hosts ‘Angst’ movie screening in St. Michael

On Wednesday, May 3, Alleluia Lutheran Church partnered with Wright County Public Health, the St. Michael Cinema, and Adult Mental Health Initiative: Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright Counties to host a free movie screening of the movie “Angst” to raise awareness about anxiety.
The movie was shown at St. Michael Cinema and featured interviews with kids and young adults who have anxiety or had anxiety at one point. “Angst” lists only the first names of the young adults and kids who are featured in the film.
“I was becoming just like an ant in the ant hill. I was one with the shuffle and I wasn’t noticed, and I didn’t speak up, and the bad thing was that I liked it,” Adam, one of the teenagers, said.
The film also has professional input. Jenny Howe, MS, (a therapist) discussed how someone with anxiety won’t be able to push through something that someone without it could, which leads to avoidance of certain situations.
An example she gave was someone not showing up to class at all if they’re late, because they don’t want people to look at them when they walk in.
“Anxiety doesn’t discriminate, it affects us whether we live in a big town or small city, it affects us if we’re male or female, all genders, all races, everything,” Dr. Jerry Bubrick PhD said.
“Angst” also discussed how anxiety can manifest physically such as sweating, shaking, freezing up, and an increased heart rate. The film mentioned the physiological reason behind physical reactions from anxiety, which involves a part of the brain called the amygdala.
The amygdala helps people respond to fight-or-flight situations by activating a response to fear. When people experience anxiety, their brain is using the amygdala.
“There’s a part of our brain that’s really important, it’s the frontal lobe, it’s the executive functioning system of our brain. When we are functioning in our amygdala, the fight or flight or freeze sequence, we can’t access it,” Howe said. “The neural pathways don’t even engage. So, we’re not able to make sense of information, we’re not able to understand cognitive fact, we’re not able to think past the moment.”
The doctors and psychologists in the film recommended not avoiding situations, because it’s a temporary fix. A big way to combat anxiety is “exposure therapy,” or putting yourself in situations that scare you.
Howe recommended labeling situations of anxiety by ranking them, such as using a scale of 1-10, one being a relaxing situation and 10 being an extremely anxiety-inducing situation. Taking your brain to a different place such as the beach, doing breathing exercises, journaling, or focusing on a sound like a clock ticking are some methods of combating anxiety that were discussed in “Angst.”
They also talked about how parents should listen to their kids and not rush to judgment.
“I think anytime I try and talk about my anxiety with members of my family, I know it’s a disorder, a lot of people in my life know it’s a disorder, but they’re kind of just like ‘everyone gets nervous, so you should just kind of get over yourself,’” a teenager, Sarah said.
Movie panel discussion
After “Angst” ended, there was a panel discussion that included Dr. Steven Loos (a psychologist and the Chief Clinical Officer at Central Minnesota Mental Health Center), STMA High School counselor Rachel Dayton, and a mother and daughter with personal experience named Andrea and Erika.
Before the movie, discussion guides that had questions about the film and notecards for people to write any questions they had down were handed out. Wright County Public Health, Health Promotion Coordinator Keith Bennett and Adult Mental Health Initiative Coordinator Bethany Oberg asked the panel some of these questions.
The first question was “What surprised you about anxiety in the film?”
“Seeing the film, it just really resonates, so many of the kids explain themselves so well, and anxiety is very difficult to explain and it can show up so differently for so many different people,” Dayton said.
A few of the other questions asked included “What are some signs our bodies can give us when we are experiencing extreme anxiety?” and “What are some tools we can use when we are experiencing those signs of anxiety?”
Erika stated that some of the physical symptoms she experiences from anxiety include neck pain, back pain, and stomach aches. Some tools that Dayton uses with students who are experiencing anxiety but are having trouble talking about it include fidget toys and focusing on breathing.
One of the questions that someone wrote down on a notecard was “Are pharmaceutical medications actually needed?”
“What we’ve heard from our panel is that there’s a cluster of three different interventions that are most commonly used for anxiety and there’s behavioral, the coping skills that we were talking about, or talk therapy. Then there’s going to be cognitive, so we’re going to try to talk back to our anxiety through skills. Then there are psychotropic medications, that is medications that are designed to change your brain chemistry,” Loos said.
Loos said that research suggests that medications and therapy are the most effective way to treat anxiety, but isn’t the only way. Loos stated he thinks a combination of behavioral and cognitive interventions can work.
Another question asked in the discussion guide was “How can you figure out your core fear?” The idea of a core fear was discussed in “Angst” and how all other fears stem from a core fear.
Andrea answered that one way to determine what your core fear is by asking someone else and that other people are probably able to recognize it more than we are.
Mental health resources listed at the “Angst” screening include Four County Crisis Response Line at 320-253-5555 or 800-635-8008, Minnesota Mental Health at MNMentalHealth.org, and 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat at 988lifeline.org.
