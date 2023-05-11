Alleluia Lutheran hosts ‘Angst’ movie screening in St. Michael

(Photo courtesy of Alleluia Lutheran Church)

Alleluia Lutheran Church hosted a screening of the movie “Angst” at the St. Michael Cinema on May 3. The movie was offered to help raise awareness about anxiety and there was a panel discussion after the film.

On Wednesday, May 3, Alleluia Lutheran Church partnered with Wright County Public Health, the St. Michael Cinema, and Adult Mental Health Initiative: Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright Counties to host a free movie screening of the movie “Angst” to raise awareness about anxiety.

The movie was shown at St. Michael Cinema and featured interviews with kids and young adults who have anxiety or had anxiety at one point. “Angst” lists only the first names of the young adults and kids who are featured in the film.

