Alleluia Lutheran Church’s Food Ministry provides free food to community

Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael has been providing the community with free rescued produce and bakery items since August 2018. Alleluia partners with CROSS Services in Rogers to rescue food that would otherwise go to waste from grocery stores such as Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Lunds and Byerlys, Cub Foods, and Hy-Vee.
In 2018, Alleluia Lutheran Church conducted a community needs assessment and invited professionals from the community. One of the people on the panel was STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault.
Foucault mentioned that there was some food insecurity during the summer in the STMA district because children don’t get their lunches from the school district during the summer. Alleluia Lutheran Church Director of Community Engagement Carol Bauer wanted to help those families experiencing food insecurity.
Alleluia started a program called Breakfast at the Playground and partnered with the STMA School District to hand out food items during the summer to a few different playgrounds. CROSS heard about Alleluia’s efforts to help their community and decided to help out.
CROSS was receiving an excess of rescued food from grocery stores, so as a result, they decided to partner with Alleluia Lutheran Church. Alleluia started out providing the Food Ministry once a month for the first few months of its existence.
“We noticed the needs were growing and we bumped it up to twice a month. At that point, we were renting space from the Colonial Mall and we operated out of the Colonial Mall,” Bauer said.
Bauer said that during the pandemic, Alleluia noticed an increase in food insecurity so they decided to have the Food Ministry every Saturday. This continued for about two years.
The pandemic also changed the way clients shopped for food at the Food Ministry. Before the pandemic, clients were allowed to shop for themselves.
“During the pandemic, we had volunteers that would be very safe, masked, and gloved and would shop for individuals. Then we would deliver the packages of food out to their vehicles with them having their trucks open, so there was no contact,” Bauer said.
Alleluia moved into its new church location on 10401 30th Street NE, in 2021. Now, clients can shop for themselves once again.
Volunteers set up tables in Alleluia’s fellowship hall space on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. The Food Ministry is available from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The tables are organized so that produce, frozen protein, and bakery are each in their own sections.
“We are partnering with CROSS which has a bunch of contracts with grocery stores, mostly in the Maple Grove area. They have delivery drivers that go out to these grocery stores like five days a week and collect the food from their deli and meat markets, anything that’s perishable, so the produce and the bakery. They bring it back to CROSS,” Bauer said.
Alleluia Food Ministry volunteers then go to CROSS to pick up rescued food to bring back to Alleluia. Alleluia’s Food Ministry usually collects around 2,200 pounds of rescued food for the St. Michael community.
One of the Food Ministry’s volunteer ministry leaders, Lori DeRoo, has been volunteering at the Food Ministry since the beginning. DeRoo picks up the food from CROSS.
“I’m kind of an environmentalist and there’s so much overproduction of food and food waste, it’s just sad. They’ve said statistically 33% of all food produced doesn’t even get to our plates, it goes in a landfill,” DeRoo said.
DeRoo also delivers food to seniors in senior housing who aren’t able to come and pick up food from the Food Ministry. Bauer said that Alleluia Lutheran Church needs a minimum of 12 volunteers to keep the Food Ministry running.
Five or six volunteers go to CROSS to pick up the rescued food and at least six people need to be there to help set up and distribute the food. Clients are anonymous and Alleluia doesn’t require income verification.
Bauer said that most clients are from the St. Michael-Albertville area, but they do get some people from Rockford, Buffalo, Monticello, and other outlying communities.
“We service anywhere from 70 to 80 households on a Saturday. So, when we break that down into numbers, it looks to be about 250 to 300 individuals, mostly families with children or senior citizens,” Bauer said.
