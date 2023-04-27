Alleluia Lutheran Church’s Food Ministry provides free food to community

(Photo courtesy of Alleluia Lutheran Church)

Alleluia Lutheran Church’s Food Ministry volunteer Isabelle Jockisch helps set up produce for the food ministry.

Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael has been providing the community with free rescued produce and bakery items since August 2018. Alleluia partners with CROSS Services in Rogers to rescue food that would otherwise go to waste from grocery stores such as Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Lunds and Byerlys, Cub Foods, and Hy-Vee.

In 2018, Alleluia Lutheran Church conducted a community needs assessment and invited professionals from the community. One of the people on the panel was STMA Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault.

