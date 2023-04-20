All Seasons Canine Country Club in Corcoran is in its 19th year of providing doggie daycare, dog boarding, and other services. Dog boarding is an overnight service while doggie daycare is Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The daycare is during the day. Boarding is kind of a stay-and-play type of situation because the dogs are staying overnight,” owner Maureen Clipperton said.

