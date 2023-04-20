All Seasons Canine Country Club in Corcoran is in its 19th year of providing doggie daycare, dog boarding, and other services. Dog boarding is an overnight service while doggie daycare is Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The daycare is during the day. Boarding is kind of a stay-and-play type of situation because the dogs are staying overnight,” owner Maureen Clipperton said.
Dog owners often choose doggie daycare to socialize their dog who needs to learn how to behave and get along with other dogs, if there is work being done on their house and they don’t want to cause stress to their dog, or if the company is coming over to their home and their dog doesn’t behave well around a lot of people.
All Seasons Canine Country Club also offers pickup and delivery services for dogs. They give dogs their needed medications free of charge. They take care of K-9 dogs as well.
“We also care for diabetic dogs that need insulin shots. We have people come from all over that have diabetic dogs because very few places will do that,” Clipperton said.
Daily schedule for dogs
All Seasons Canine Country Club starts each day at 6 a.m. by feeding the dogs and having them go to the bathroom. Then the dogs rest for a bit and at 7 a.m. the dogs start their play group rotations.
“So they play in small groups anywhere from one to seven dogs total at the most in a playgroup. Then, we have a two-acre fenced yard which they play in outside in the yard,” Clipperton said.
Dogs are split up into groups mostly based on temperament. Sometimes dogs like to be around dogs the same size as them, but this isn’t always true. After the dogs play outside in the yard, they play in All Seasons Canine Country Club’s 2,500-square-foot indoor gymnasium and then they rest again.
This schedule of outdoor and indoor playtime and rest is repeated throughout the day until 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. the dogs are let out to go to the bathroom after dinner and before bed.
Club ‘hotel rooms’
The dogs all have their own individual ‘hotel rooms,’ except for dogs from the same family/owner who stay in the same room together. The walls in between the dog rooms are solid walls so that dogs can’t see into the other rooms where dogs are.
This is because some dogs don’t like other dogs looking at them or might try and hide their food if they see other dogs. The dog rooms have glass doors so that dogs can see out into the common spaces.
Clipperton stated that All Seasons Canine Country Club has 36 dog hotel rooms. Some of these rooms are bigger than others and can fit multiple dogs from the same household.
Clipperton said she doesn’t like there to be more than 50 dogs at her facility because she wants to be able to meet the needs of all the dogs and give them the best care possible.
Pricing
Prices for dog boarding are $55 per night for a single dog, $45 per night for two dogs from the same owner in the same suite, $35 per night for three dogs in the same suite, and $28 for four.
“Everybody that loves their dog loves their dog, but not everybody makes $100,000 a year and can pay $75 to $100 a night for their dog. We have teachers that are on small salaries, we have people that are checkout clerks at convenience stores, and they love their dog just as much. I know they want the best for their dog just as much as somebody that has money,” Clipperton continued. “I could be making a lot more money, but I want to be affordable for people that love their dog regardless of economic status.”
Veteran service dogs
All Seasons Canine Country Club also has been breeding service dogs for veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. All Seasons Canine Country has been breeding one litter of British Labradors every year for veterans for nine years now.
“A service dog has to be trained and adept in three to five specific tasks. Whether it be managing stress in public spaces, it might be waking a person from night terrors, it might be assisting in stability, it might be safety like if people have trouble sleeping the dog might sleep at their door so that the person feels safe enough to go to bed,” Clipperton said.
All Seasons Canine Country Club raises these litters and trains them for the first year. Then the dogs are placed into an organization called Believet Service Canine Partners in Northfield for another year until they can be placed as a service dog for a veteran.
Public dog impound for Corcoran
“Corcoran used to have it that if a dog was picked up they would have to drive the dog all the way up to the Monticello impound. Most people in Corcoran or Rogers wouldn’t know that their dog is up in Monticello, they wouldn’t even think to look there,” Clipperton said.
Dogs were held for a few days and then were euthanized if no one claimed them or if a rescue group wasn’t able to take the dog. Now, dogs found by the police are brought to All Seasons Canine Country Club and scanned for a microchip. All Seasons posts lost dogs on Facebook and asks their clients to share the posts to spread the word about lost dogs.
Dogs are held for 10 days and if they aren’t claimed All Seasons Canine Country Club will then find them a new home. All Seasons Canine Country Club keeps all of the dogs that they adopt out up to date on their vaccinations and do not charge an adoption fee.
