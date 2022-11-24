Albertville updates fire agreement with Otsego

The Albertville City Council updated its Fire Protection Agreement with the city of Otsego at its Nov. 7 meeting.
The council also approved the purchase of a sun shade at Central Park and a donation from the Albertville Lions.
Fire agreement with Otsego
An updated Fire Protection Agreement between the cities of Albertville and Otsego was unanimously approved by the council.
The city of Albertville provides partial fire service to the city of Otsego. The current agreement with Otsego ends on Dec. 31.
City Administrator Adam Nafstad presented a staff report and reviewed the revisions in the agreement with the City Council.
One of the updates would be to make the agreement one-year and auto-renewing.
Nafstad reported Otsego requested Albertville review the current funding formula used for service in an attempt to make it similar to their other fire service contracts. He said the Fire Committee has reviewed the formula and recommends not changing the formula calculation used and said the same formula has been in place for over 20 years.
Billing would go from quarterly to bi-annual.
There were revisions to the language with terminations and with reports sent to Otsego for all structure fires.
Another update includes a new section that requires the fire department complete biennial fire inspections for commercial/industrial properties in the agreement area. Otsego will reimburse Albertville for these inspections.
Central Park sun shade
In other matters, the council approved the purchase of a sun shade at Central Park for $13,279.
The 12-foot by 20-foot shade will be located over the patio area near the skate park.
Public Works Supervisor Tim Guimont presented the staff report which included background information on the purchase of a sun shade for the skate park. He said the STMA Rotary has offered to donate $10,000 towards the purchase. He answered questions from the Council.
The cost includes the purchase and installation of the shade from Midwest Playscapes.
Donation
The council also accepted a donation of $115,000 from the Albertville Lions for improvements at Central Park.
The planned improvements include concrete work for the sidewalk through the park and the plaza area by the pavilion and depot. The city requested quotes for the concrete work and received a quote for the work from Custom Building Inc.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
