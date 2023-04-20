Samantha Pfeifer opened The Selfie Co. in Albertville over a month ago. The Selfie Co. is an indoor photography studio, or selfie museum, that also has a recording studio for recording podcasts, lives, reels, presentations, and more.

The Selfie Co. is located at 5703 Lachman Ave. NE, Suite 100 and is open Wednesdays through Fridays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays are closed except for private reservations.

