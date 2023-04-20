Samantha Pfeifer opened The Selfie Co. in Albertville over a month ago. The Selfie Co. is an indoor photography studio, or selfie museum, that also has a recording studio for recording podcasts, lives, reels, presentations, and more.
The Selfie Co. is located at 5703 Lachman Ave. NE, Suite 100 and is open Wednesdays through Fridays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays are closed except for private reservations.
Photographers can also book The Selfie Co. on Mondays and Tuesdays for photo shoots.
Emily Kaye Bridal, a bridal shop located in Nisswa, Minnesota recently did a bridal-style photo shoot at The Selfie Co. with Big Lake Floral, Kailyn Rose Photography, and Charise Healy Photography. Pfeifer has 15+ different selfie sets that she switches out seasonally and based on new trends or events.
Some of the current sets will be switched around the time of prom so that students can go to The Selfie Co. to take prom pictures. Some of the current sets include a spring set with clouds and flowers, an Emoji set, a Stranger Things set, a set with light-up signs, a rainbow room, a Tik Tok room, a room with floating chairs that people can sit on, and more.
Pfeifer is going to change a set soon to a Barbie-themed room since the Barbie movie is going to be released in July. Each set has a ring light for taking photos on cell phones and people can also bring their cameras to take pictures if they want to.
In the past there have been other sets such as a St. Patrick’s Day set, Valentine’s Day set, and a Mardi Gras set. Pfeifer gets a lot of her set ideas from Pinterest and other social media platforms.
The Selfie Co. recording studio is the only public studio of its kind in Minnesota.
“They have been built, I know Mall of America and a couple of other places have them, but they’re more of a personal use within a corporation. So this is really the only one that’s public. If you Google recording studios for podcast use it usually comes with an editor and a sound person, so this is the only self ‘do-it’ kind of recording studio,” Pfeifer said.
The recording studio has a two-system camera system, microphones, a smartboard, and more. The Selfie Co. will be at the STMA High School Prom and the All Night Graduation Party. People can also rent the Selfie Co. for events.
“I’ve had quite a few birthday parties in here and I’ve had a social hour in here with Knightly Resources. We’ve done a lot of private events. I’m going to do an event coming up called Moms and Mimosas. So we’re going to have mimosas for moms and I’m going to have the girl from the St. Michael Boutique that does permanent jewelry in here,” Pfeifer said.
Anyone who wants to go to The Selfie Co. can either pay for general admission or get a membership. There are three different types of memberships including an influencer membership, a photographer membership, and a recording studio membership.
Pfeifer is also looking for Selfie Co. Brand Ambassadors to spread the word about The Selfie Co.
“I’m just trying to find tweens and teens who would want to be part of our social media group,” Pfeifer said.
For more information about The Selfie Co. or to buy tickets, go to theselfieco.com.
