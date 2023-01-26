Albertville Royalty hosts 2nd annual Beyond the Crown event

Pictured are this year’s Albertville Royalty members of the court. In the front row, left to right, are: Callan Dougherty, Emma Dalton, Emma Babler, and Carly Kiblin. Back row: Rose Hauxwell, Hannah Hughes, and Josie Gillach.
On Jan. 7, Albertville Royalty hosted its second annual Beyond the Crown Ball to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event raised just over $500 for Albertville Royalty’s spotlight organization for this year.
“The Beyond The Crown Ball was created to kick off each season with a different spotlight organization that we would focus on in the coming year alongside still donating our time with several other groups and organizations,” Albertville Royalty Program Director Alyssa Gallagher said.
In 2016, Gallagher came up with the idea of the Beyond the Crown Initiative as a way to volunteer with several organizations. In 2021, the Beyond the Crown Ball was created.
“With just a little bit of effort, a dash of determination and a whole lot of heart, the dream of a little girl sitting curbside watching parades hoping to one day make a difference has turned into the Albertville Royalty Program’s Beyond The Crown Initiative. It was during our first meeting with the newly selected 2016-2017 court that ‘Beyond The Crown’ was introduced,” Gallagher said.
Beyond the Crown is based on the idea that Albertville Royalty is more than a sash and crown, it’s about helping out in the community and making a difference. Beyond the Crown events, besides the Crown Ball, are done without a crown and sash.
In 2022, the Ronald McDonald House was selected as their spotlight organization. Meals were prepped and donated, pantry items were stocked, and volunteering took place. This year, 16 different communities sent representatives to the Beyond the Crown Ball.
These representatives were from Hanover Royalty, St. Michael Royalty, and many more organizations. A total of 68 people showed up to the ball for a night of food, games, and entertainment.
Albertville Royalty will have several different events this year to raise money for St. Jude. On April 29, the Royalty and other organizations will run lemonade stands to raise money for St. Jude.
They will have some events this summer that have yet to be announced and a bake sale in May. In September, there will be a St. Jude walk and run event.
Gallagher chose St. Jude as this year’s spotlight organization. Seven years ago, she visited Memphis, Tennessee to see the St. Jude facility there.
“I’ve been super supportive of St. Jude all of my life, as a little girl I heard all about what they do and the fact that when children are diagnosed with cancer they are able to go to St. Jude’s and get the help and treatment they need,” Gallagher said.
The Albertville Royalty program began in 1976. Each year, up to three girls ages 16 to 19 are chosen to become Miss Albertville and Albertville Princesses. Four first-grade students are selected to be Junior Miss Albertville or Junior Commodores.
Members of the court are chosen each year at the Albertville Friendly City Days.
