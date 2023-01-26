Albertville Royalty hosts 2nd annual Beyond the Crown event

(Photo courtesy of Albertville Royalty)

Pictured are this year’s Albertville Royalty members of the court. In the front row, left to right, are: Callan Dougherty, Emma Dalton, Emma Babler, and Carly Kiblin. Back row: Rose Hauxwell, Hannah Hughes, and Josie Gillach.

On Jan. 7, Albertville Royalty hosted its second annual Beyond the Crown Ball to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event raised just over $500 for Albertville Royalty’s spotlight organization for this year.

“The Beyond The Crown Ball was created to kick off each season with a different spotlight organization that we would focus on in the coming year alongside still donating our time with several other groups and organizations,” Albertville Royalty Program Director Alyssa Gallagher said.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments