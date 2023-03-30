Allison Schonning has lived in Albertville for 11 years. Over a year ago, she started a home bakery called Missallycakes.
“I started selling to just friends and family and branched out from there,” Schonning said.
Schonning has been baking for over 10 years. Her first time ever baking a cake was when she was a teenager and she made her father a birthday cake.
When she made her father’s birthday cake, Schonning asked her grandmother about her father’s favorite cake and her grandmother gave her a yellow cake recipe. She started baking cakes more after she had kids, and made her son his first birthday cake.
The first cake she baked for Missallycakes was a Mother’s Day cake. Schonning is married and has two children. Her daughter is 18 months old and her son is five-years-old.
Schonning currently has a full-time job working for the city of Maple Grove’s Public Works Department. She makes all of her cakes at night after her children go to bed.
“I just started looking up recipes and it was really just a matter of ‘how can I make this my own?’ My biggest thing was ‘how can I make this mine? How can I change this?’” Schonning said.
Her husband also helps by tasting her cakes so she can adjust the recipe until she finds the perfect balance. She makes many different cakes and cupcakes for events and holidays including weddings, parties, Halloween, birthday parties, Easter, and more.
“I think the main one is just the traditional holidays that come ahead that people want a cake for. That’s usually when people reach out, I haven’t done a graduation cake yet though. I think that would be kind of fun, maybe coming up in June I’ll snag some graduation cakes,” Schonning said.
She has a raspberry lemon cake that often is requested. The cake has a combination of tartness and sweet buttercream. People also really love her chocolate fudge cupcakes, and she makes macarons as well.
Schonning has done many different types of cupcakes before including marble cupcakes, yellow cupcakes, red velvet cupcakes, pumpkin spice cupcakes, and white cupcakes. A couple of her favorite cakes include a Mother Day’s cake that she made last year was a fondant cake with buttercream flowers on it, and her son’s first birthday cake.
Her son’s cake was one of her favorite cakes because that’s when she first discovered her passion for baking cakes. She said that right now she’s content with Missallycakes being a home bakery, but she would love to have her own storefront one day.
However, right now, her focus is reaching people through her home bakery.
“I’m trying to branch out and reach more people so that I can expand and have the opportunity to have my cakes reach more homes,” Schonning said.
Schonning stated that she would like to expand her baking and even come up with her own cookie recipe. Missallycakes can be found on Facebook and Instagram at Missallycakes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.