The Albertville City Council approved the bid and a grant agreement with the MnDOT for the Barthel Industrial Drive Improvements project at its April 18 meeting.
According to City Administrator Adan Nafstad it will be a complete resurfacing project from County Road 37 to 50th Street.
Knife River Corporation was the lowest of nine bidders at $628,797. Construction will commence after Friendly City Days and is estimated to be complete Aug. 31.
The city will receive a $628,797 grant from MnDOT as part of the approved agreement. The rest of the project, such as construction inspection and testing, will be funded through capital reserves.
Urban chickens code
The City Council also discussed the possibility of amending the city code to allow residents to keep chickens within the urban sections of the city.
City staff asked the council for direction on a potential code amendment to allow urban chickens. The council was not in favor of exploring a new chicken ordinance.
Currently, chickens and other fowl are defined as farm animals, which are only allowed in the agricultural zoning districts within the city.
The city of Delano adopted an urban chicken ordinance in 2020. Pros and cons from residents in Delano were listed for the council.
According to City Planner Alan Brixius, some positives that have been brought up are that the impact of small fowl is smaller than dogs, they provide educational opportunities for children, there has been no evidence of negative impacts, they provide natural insect control and endorse a ‘green’ community.
Cons for the code change are poultry often carry undesirable diseases, could negatively impact area property values, could be unpleasant from an aesthetic standpoint, could require resources to effectively enforce violations of the regulations, sets precedent for the ability to have other farm animals and they could attract predatory animals.
“I always put myself in the shoes of the neighbor,” Council Member Aaron Cocking said. “I don’t think anyone would voluntarily put it as a prime thing they would want to live next to.”
The draft ordinance analysis presented to the council showed that those who wanted chickens would be required to obtain a license, could not have a rooster, would have a possible limit of up to four hens, the coops would be categorized as an accessory structure and chickens would only be allowed on a single-family lot.
Albertville resident Allison Schonning spoke in favor of allowing residents to own chickens.
“I moved here because I didn’t want inner-city living,” she said. “I wanted a little bit of country and a little bit of city. I wanted the best of both worlds.”
The council was worried about predators and bird flu diseases if they allowed chickens within the urban areas of the city. The council decided to not go further on the ordinance or send it to the planning committee.
Other
The council approved resurfacing, crack repairs and painting at the Four Season Park, Oakside Park, as well as58th and Lander skate park repairs. The total repairs are estimated to cost around $24,990, which will come from the 2022 park improvement funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.