Albertville makes changes to city codes

The Albertville City Council approved amendments to two city codes during its March 7 meeting. City Planner Al Brixius walked the council through the amendments to the city code relating to side-yard outdoor storage and an amendment to commercial zoning districts to allow amplified music to outdoor dining.
Council Member Rob Olson and Mayor Jillian Hendrickson were not in attendance at the meeting.
Side yard outdoor storage amendment
The council approved amending the city code on side-yard outdoor storage in residential districts.
Within the old code verbiage, the city allows recreational vehicle and trailer storage within the side yard of a residential lot with conditions. This is intended to allow for a storage pad along a garage and access via the driveway. However, the code language did not specifically define the location of the allowed storage pad.
The proposed code amendment establishes that the storage pad must be placed along the garage with access via an established driveway. The side-yard storage of a recreational vehicle or trailer must be on an established storage pad meeting specific design standards related to setback, surfacing and containment.
Council Member Walter Hudson asked if there was a catalyst for the change in the ordinance. Brixius said there have been a couple of properties causing issues regarding access across the lawn and proximity to neighbors that raised the need for the clarification of location in the ordinance.
Amplified music to outdoor dining amendment
Outdoor dining is allowed in each of the city’s commercial zoning districts by conditional use permit. The council approved amending the city code to allow amplified music for outdoor dining facilities in the city with a conditional use permit.
Prior to the amendment there were no electronically amplified outdoor music, intercom, audio speakers or other such noise generating devices allowed in outdoor sales areas according to the city code.
According to Brixius, Hen and Hog and Raw Table restaurants have pursued conditional use permits for outdoor dining and would like to have amplified music for ambiance. City staff determined the locations of the two restaurants were a good distance away from residential properties and the outdoor music would not become a nuisance issue.
Brixius said that he does not anticipate problems, but if there are problems with noise that don’t go with the city code the business’s conditional use permit could be jeopardized.
Council Member Bob Zagorski asked if time constraints should be placed on the ordinance for the music. Brixius said that staff had thought about it, but that the areas restaurants that are looking to have music would not be a nuisance since they are not near residential areas
Hudson then asked if a nuisance is judged by the complainant, or if there are standards the city uses. According to Brixius, nuisance of noise would be defined as music going on 10 minutes or more at 50-plus decimals during the night or 60-plus during the day. Noise levels will be enforced through officer presence. Police officers will ask the owners of the business to turn the noise down, if the noise does not decrease the business would be fined.
Other
The council also adopted the reestablishment of the city’s precincts and polling locations at the meeting. Precinct one, located at STMA Middle School West, 11343 50th St. NE, covers the area west from Labeuax Ave NE and South of County Road 37 NE. Precinct two, located at St. Albert Parish Center, 11458 57th St. NE covers the area west of Labeaux Ave NE and north of County Road 37 NE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.