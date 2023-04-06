On March 28, the Albertville Lions Club and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the St Albert Parish Center. Rick Anderson was president of the Albertville Lions Club from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022.

He is currently the chair of seven different Lions Clubs including the lions’ clubs of St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego, Hanover, Hanover Crow River, Rockford, and Monticello. Anderson stated that there’s usually one blood drive in March, one in June, and one in November.

