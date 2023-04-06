On March 28, the Albertville Lions Club and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the St Albert Parish Center. Rick Anderson was president of the Albertville Lions Club from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022.
He is currently the chair of seven different Lions Clubs including the lions’ clubs of St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego, Hanover, Hanover Crow River, Rockford, and Monticello. Anderson stated that there’s usually one blood drive in March, one in June, and one in November.
“We had 68 people that reserved time slots online and eight people that just walked in off the street. There were nine first-timers, which is important. That’s great that people donate for the first time and that number is more than 10%,” Anderson said.
Two people who signed up weren’t able to qualify because of blood glucose or other medical reasons, which means the total amount of donors was 74. Seven people out of 74 gave Power Red Donations.
These donations allow people to donate two units of red blood cells by using a different machine than typical blood donations. Red blood cells are one of the most commonly needed blood components. People with O-, O+, A-, and B- blood can give Power Red Donations.
“The need for blood is constant, in fact, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. It’s a perishable product and it has a shelf life of 42 days, so we need to constantly replenish the blood supply,” American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager for Minnesota and the Dakota’s, Sue Thesenga said.
Thesenga urges people to donate blood as much as they can. Donors can safely donate blood every 56 days. People who give Power Red Donations can donate every 112 days. She also stated that type O+ and O- blood types are very important to donate.
O+ is the most common type of blood, therefore it’s transfused the most often. O- is universal, so anyone can receive O- blood no matter what their blood type is. The process of giving blood takes around an hour, and the donation itself takes about five to 10 minutes.
To give blood, people must have their blood pressure, temperature, pulse, and hemoglobin level taken. After the donation, donors receive snacks and juice and recover from the donation for around 10 minutes before they can leave.
Anderson has been helping coordinate the Albertville Lions Club and American Red Cross blood drives since 2017. Over the years, the Albertville Lions Club has hosted 65 blood drives and has collected 5,057 units of blood.
This means Albertville Lions Club collects an average of around 78 units of blood each blood drive. When blood is donated at these blood drives, the blood that people give is donated to one of the thousands of hospitals across the country that receive American Red Cross blood donations.
“Each day the American Red Cross has to collect about 12,500 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals and other facilities across the country,” Thesenga said.
According to Anderson, the pandemic set the Albertville Lions Club back and they had to cancel some of their blood drives. Now, post-COVID, people can sign up online and pick the time they’re going to give blood.
“There is a need out there of course and people in the St. Michael, Albertville, and Otsego area are quick to sign up. We are always pretty full when it comes time for one of our blood drives,” Anderson said.
Upcoming happenings
The Albertville Lions Club is currently redesigning its website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/albertvillemn/. When the website is redesigned, it’ll list the dates and times of all of the events the club sponsors and/or hosts and how to contact the Albertville Lions Club to donate or volunteer.
Some of these events include meat raffles, bingo, a fish fry, a highway cleanup, an auto show on June 10, a pancake breakfast on April 30, and a craft and vendor show that will be on June 29, July 13, and July 27. The Albertville Lions Club also has a farmers market event in the summer with live music starting on June 15 and every Thursday until their last farmers market on Oct. 5 which ends with giving away pumpkins.
The Albertville Lions Club posts all of its upcoming events at the Albertville City Hall. Anyone who wants to volunteer for a future Albertville Lions Club event, donate, or if they have any other questions about the club, can email AlbertvilleLions@gmail.com.
Thesenga urges anyone who wants to donate blood to download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app. The app tracks donations and tells donators where their blood went in the United States. People can also help out by volunteering with the American Red Cross by going to redcross.org.
