The Grand Day Parade started at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Pictured is STMA’s Marching Band, who kicked off the parade after the color guard, Albertville Fire, and St. Michael Fire. Nearly 100 units participated in the parade this year.
This year was the 36th Albertville Friendly City Days festival. Events and activities included a city wide garage sale, a craft beer night, sports tournaments, fireworks, a craft and vendor fair, classic car show, and more.
The Albertville Royalty Coronation was at 4:30 p.m. on June 11 and the 2023-24 Albertville Royalty Court was announced. The 2023-24 court includes: Miss Albertville Lindsey Williams, Princess Em Dembouski, Junior Reina Poff, Junior Gemma Kittock, Junior Ellie Brown, and Junior Marilyn Jesperson. Pictured from left to right is Junior Marilyn Jesperson and Miss Albertville Lindsey Williams.
