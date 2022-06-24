Monday, June 13

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 62nd Street NE, Otsego

Tuesday, June 14

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego

Wednesday, June 15

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Large Ave. NE, Otsego

Thursday, June 16

- False alarm or false call, other - East Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville

Friday, June 17

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 77th Street NE, Otsego

- Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire - Kadler Ave. NE, Otsego

Saturday, June 18

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Kagan Ave. NE, Otsego

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - Lannon Ave. NE, Otsego

- False alarm or false call, other - Kahler Drive NE, Albertville

Tags

Load comments