Albertville Fire, Andy’s Hometowne Pizza team up for the 13th year

On Monday Dec. 19, the Albertville Fire Department had their 13th annual pizza delivery fundraiser. The fire department started delivering pizzas from Andy’s Hometowne Pizza at 3 p.m. By the time they finished at 8:30 at night, they had delivered around 110 orders.
Andy Thompson, owner of Andy’s Hometowne Pizza said that the fundraiser is the busiest day of the year for Andy’s Pizza. According to Thompson, Andy’s Hometowne Pizza already had about 16 preorders before they opened at 3 p.m.
“In 13 years, I would guess we’ve probably made between $40,000 to $50,000 in fundraising for the department,” Thompson said.
Twenty-five percent of the sales and all the tips made went to the Albertville Fire Relief Association. This year $3,000 was made for the association.
Albertville Fire Relief Association is an organization that provides retirement benefits for Albertville firefighters. The Albertville Fire Relief Association is made up of members of the Albertville Fire Department.
In the past, the money has been used for things like extrication gloves, casual and station wear jackets, gear holders, and putting a workout room in at the station.
“Members bring suggestions to the group for what we need for equipment, clothing, and things that can help us with our jobs. We vote on what we want to put that money towards as a group,” Darrick Asleson, President of the Albertville Fire Relief Association said.
The fundraiser has become a day that the community of Albertville looks forward to. Asleson has been a member of the Albertville Fire Department for almost 19 years. He’s seen how much the fundraiser has grown in the 13 years it has been around.
“Some people call when Andy’s Pizza opens and preorder a pizza to be delivered around dinner time. It’s not just people calling that wanted a pizza that night, people in the community are actually ordering pizzas to help our fundraiser. They look forward to it every year, and it’s really appreciated by the Albertville Fire Relief Association.”
