Albertville Fire, Andy’s Hometowne Pizza team up for the 13th year

Members of the Albertville Fire Department and Andy Thompson finishing up the fundraiser.

On Monday Dec. 19, the Albertville Fire Department had their 13th annual pizza delivery fundraiser. The fire department started delivering pizzas from Andy’s Hometowne Pizza at 3 p.m. By the time they finished at 8:30 at night, they had delivered around 110 orders.

Andy Thompson, owner of Andy’s Hometowne Pizza said that the fundraiser is the busiest day of the year for Andy’s Pizza. According to Thompson, Andy’s Hometowne Pizza already had about 16 preorders before they opened at 3 p.m.

