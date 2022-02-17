With businesses looking to expand in Albertville, the Albertville City Council looked at two planning projects at its Feb. 7 meeting. City Planner Alan Brixius went through both the Scherer Brothers industrial facility and Particle Control construction plans at the meeting.
The council adopted a change to the city ordinance to allow the 13.6-acre site located north of the Albertville Premium Outlet Mall and south of 67th Street to be changed from commercial to industrial. This will allow Scherer Brothers to start looking to build a 55,680-square-foot lumber and building material manufacturing facility in Albertville.
According to Brixius, the proposed Scherer Brothers industrial facility will allow the city to retain a local business, expand its industrial tax base, expand local employment opportunities and retain quality paying jobs.
The land behind the outlet mall had been originally designated for commercial use, but due to its poor visibility from the road, it is believed by city staff that the land will be better suited for industrial use.
The council also adopted the change in zoning for the 13.6 acres from a special business district to general industrial zoning to allow for building plans to be submitted.
Particle Control
Also at the meeting, Brixius asked for the City Council to give guidance on Particle Control, a locally-owned food processing business located on 6062 Lambert Street, wishing to expand.
In the short term, the company would like move forward with an expansion using the two lots they currently own that would allow for a 20,000-square-foot warehouse.
Further expansion would require the business to purchase all the residential properties along 60th Street, which are in disrepair besides one house that was recently renovated.
The council looked into both scenarios and would like to move forward, with the second phase as a future goal. Both phases of expansion require the council to change the zoning codes of that area.
Jerry Arns and Keith Arns, owners of Particle Control, spoke to the council about conversations with some of the homeowners on 60th Street to make bids, but that it would still require an agreement from all parties which would take time.
At its current state, the business is only working at 30% to 40% compassity. The expansion would allow the business to use 100% of their ware house space campasity. The expansion would also allow for the city to make higher tax revenue than from residential parcels.
Mayor Jillian Hendrickson was worried about the visual aspect of having that big of an industrial business in an area that was originally envisioned to be commercial.
Jerry Arns answered that they were looking into steel building designs for their new buildings, but are willing to work with a certain vision the council may have.
“I like the option of expansion,” Council Member Aaron Cocking said. “I think you encapsulate what every business hopes to do. You grow, you pass it to one generation to the next, you are at the point where you take it from your dad and uncle and want to expand.”
The council was in favor of Particle Control continuing in their pursuit of expansion on their two plots that they already own and in the future if they can acquire more land along 60th Street to expand there as well and to bring back building and expansion plans when they are ready.
Other
The City Council honored the winners of the 2021 Albertville Fire Department Annual Awards. Chris Thurber was honored for five years of service. Chief Jered Davis and Assistant Chief Ron Peterson were honored for 20 years of service. Jerry Deehr, Tom Stubbe and Sharon Olson had their 2021 resignations recognized. Bill Valerius, who served for 31-years, and Tate Mills, who served for 23-years, as firefighters retired during 2021.
The award for top volunteer hours in 2021 went to Nicky Ose with 84 hours. The department normally has an average of 28 hours per member.
The top caller award went to Jared Grove with 392 calls. Awarded the 2021 Paul Heinen Above and Beyond Award was Lieutenant Gerald Gerads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.