Albertville Culvers has been busy this past year with long lines in their drive-thru. To help combat the lines they have opened a second land to serve more customers.
The construction to the Culvers’ parking lot located at 11025 61st St. NE, Albertville was started Nov. 15, and was completed Nov. 17, , according to owner Deanna Wesley,
On Nov. 19, the equipment was installed, including a new drive-thru ordering system, two new menu boards, as well as canopies over the two new order confirmation boards. The landscape around the drive-through will be completed in the spring.
“People have been increasingly shifting their visits to the drive-thru over the years,” Wesley said. “That trend intensified with COVID-19 restrictions. We used a shed as a second drive-thru beginning in April 2020 when our dining room was shut down. Long term that was not as safe and efficient as we needed it to be. We continue to have fewer visits in the dining room and we wanted to make it faster for people to be served.”
According to Wesley, the staff needed to learn some new techniques to manage a second drive-thru lane, but the staff was able to rise to the occasion.
“It’s been an adjustment for the employees to ask for guest names and to make sure each guest is paying for the correct order, but the employees have been handling the changes really well,” Wesley said. “They’re also enjoying the more streamlined delivery with all guests parking in the same area. We were also really excited to replace our original menu board.”
Culvers’ employee Tony Gustafson believes that the new edition is better for both customers and the restaurant as a whole. He is excited for the ability to serve more guests accurately and promptly.
“Although it has come with its challenges, I believe traffic flow is much better and more consistent,” Gustafson said. “My hope is that our guests will be able to come to Culver’s, get what they want fast and efficiently, and enjoy their experience here. After all, we are a QSR, quick-serve restaurant.”
Wesley echoed Gustafson’s sentiment that she believes the new dive-thru will allow for a more convenient and quick service.
“We hope that guests will enjoy a faster, more streamlined ordering experience,” Wesley said. “We are also excited to provide canopies over the order confirmation boards to help protect people from the elements.”
Wesley has been the owner of the Albertville Culvers since it opened in July 2021. She is grateful for both her staff and guests who have supported the business since it opened.
“I wanted to open a Culver’s to provide for my family,” she said. “It’s been so much more rewarding than I could have imagined. We have been blessed with many fantastic team members and guests over the years that feel like family. We are proud to serve and to be a part of such a great community.”
