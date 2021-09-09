Albertville City Council received results of traffic study

Due to a proposed residential development, the Albertville City Council discussed a draft memorandum traffic assessment at its Aug. 16 meeting.
The study conducted by SRF Consulting Group, Inc., evaluated current traffic patters and predicted future patters when the potential development is built. The study then offered any necessary improvement recommendations to the city.
The development is proposed to be accessed on the north end of 50th Street NE (CSAH 18), adjacent to the St. Michael-Albertville West Middle School east access. The proposed development will consist of 70 single-family housing units.
For the purpose of the traffic study, it was projected that the development would be finished in 2024. As apart of the north leg addition, eastbound left and westbound right turn lanes are proposed to be constructed.
The traffic patters were collected in the morning, after school and in the evening hours, running peak movement and pedestrian counts. The data collected was consistent with historical traffic studies, so no modifications were made to take non-pandemic conditions into account.
The road is two lanes, undivided with no traffic signal. School traffic consisted of parents picking and dropping off students and pedestrians. It was observed that the queues never extended near 50th Street NE. Bus queues started in the overflow parking lot and were observed to reach 50th Street NE but the duration of the queues generally lasted less than 10 seconds and never extended onto 50th Street NE.
The report stated: “In general, no operational or safety issues were observed during the school arrival and departure peak periods.”
Engineers predict a 1.5% growth increase in 2024 during peak traffic hours due to the population increase. Within the traffic analysis zone it is estimated that the development will generate 661 daily trips.
For pedestrians and bicyclists, multi-mode connectivity and crossing alternatives across the trail south of 50th Street NE were identified for consideration for those traveling to and from the proposed development to the school. An ADA crosswalk would be constructed on the north side of 50th street NE. A connection in the northeast section could be considered and might be utilized by students living in that area. With the construction of the eastbound left-turn lane there may be the ability to use the space on the roadway to construct a two-stage mid-block crossing.
Students in the development could cross 50th Street NE at the mid-block and access the southern pedestrian facility. The proposed sidewalk would be required to be constructed with the development and compliance issues could appear due to the multi-threat crossing associated with the turn lanes and the speed of the road. Multiple pedestrian routes were identified for consideration and roadway design will be further evaluated to determine best options.
The plan was evaluated and determined that all roads in the proposed development area were expected to “function adequately” as two-lane roads. It was recommended that crosswalk aids should be implemented on both or at least one side of the road.
Overall, the study concludes that no queuing issues or clog to the roads are expected with the new proposed development and its access points.
In other actions, the council:
APPROVED the memorandum of Understanding between Wright County and the city of Albertville to purchase salt for 2021-22 snow ice removal at the cost of $82.05 per ton from Wright County.
APPROVED a Major Temporary Outdoor Music Permit for the Villa Bar and Grill, located at 11935 59th Place NE, for Aug. 28 and Oct. 2.
APPROVED the purchase and installation of the Delta EnteliWEB system for controlling and monitoring the Albertville City Hall HVAC system to replace the current HVAC system that was installed in 2007. The control software that will also be updated is 14 years old. The purchase will cost $5,800. It will be funded through general fund reserves.
APPROVED to vacate a portion of a utility easement at The Preserve at Albertville.
