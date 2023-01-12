Albertville City Council discusses filling empty council seat

At the Albertville City Council meeting on Jan. 3, the council discussed filling the vacancy spot on the council.
Former council member Walter Hudson was elected as a state representative for District 30A, leaving a seat on the council empty. The council discussed contacting current planning commissioners and park committee members to see if they are interested, possibly appointing a commissioner, or advertising for the open seat.
They reached a consensus to contact planning commissioners and park committee members. If any of these members interested in the open seat, they had to submit a letter of interest by Jan. 10.
Maeyaert property
Attorney Michael Couri updated the council on the Maeyaert property. The property has had ongoing nuisance and zoning code violations.
Since the last cleanup, the items that were taken off the property have been taken back by the owner. Couri is seeking a court order to remove the items from the property permanently.
The next court date is set for Feb. 2.
Other
In other action, Albertville City Clerk Kris Luedke administered the oath of office to council members Rob Olson and Bob Zagorski and Mayor Jillian Hendrickson.
Also, the council decided that council member Zagorski will be on the Joint Powers Water Board instead of being an alternate on the St. Michael-Albertville Schools (STMA) Ice Arena Board. Mayor Hendrickson will be the alternate on the Joint Powers Water Board.
