Albertville City Council discusses filling empty council seat

Albertville City Clerk Kris Luedke swears in city council member Bob Zagorski at the Jan. 3 city council meeting.

At the Albertville City Council meeting on Jan. 3, the council discussed filling the vacancy spot on the council.

Former council member Walter Hudson was elected as a state representative for District 30A, leaving a seat on the council empty. The council discussed contacting current planning commissioners and park committee members to see if they are interested, possibly appointing a commissioner, or advertising for the open seat.

