The Albertville City Council approved a 4.75% levy increase and final budget.
The council also approved water and sewer Enterprise Budgets, and adopted the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code to address site and building issues throughout the city.
LEVY/BUDGET
The council in September approved a preliminary levy of $4,195,481, and approved the same number after hosting the annual truth-in-taxation hearing.
Staff noted the proposed budget and levy represents a total levy increase of 4.76%, including an anticipated Local Government Aid amount of $112,010 which will assist with infrastructure expenses.
In approving the 2020 budget, staff said the city will maintain the State Auditor’s recommendation of at least 35% of the budget in designated funds for general reserve.
WATER/SEWER RATES
In other news, the council approved the water, sewer, storm water and recycling Enterprise Budgets.
The enterprise budgets do not have a tax levy but rather are funded by usage and rates. In review of the 2020 budget, staff is recommending a rate increase for water and sewer in 2020 of 5%.
The council requested staff to provide what increase would make the 2020 sewer and water budgets balance, covering all expenses including deprecation in addition what percentage of the revenue is based off the tiered rates.
“The increase needed on the base rate for sewer to cover all expenses for the 2020 budget is $4.38 per month per account,” City Administrator Adam Nafstad said in his notes to the council. “The increase needed on the base rate for water to cover all expenses for the 2020 budget is $2.36 per month per account. In addition, the rates would need to increase annually for at least inflation to maintain enough revenues to cover expenses (including depreciation). The base rate is the guaranteed revenue collection because the tiered charges are based on actual usage which can increase or decrease.”
Nafstad said the last rate increase was Jan. 1, 2017. He said the 5% rate increase for water is about 35 cents per month, and $1.08 per month for sewer.
“With the proposed rate increases, all users (residential and commercial) would see a $1.44 per month increase.
PROPERTY MAINTENANCE
In further matters, the council adopted the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code to address site and building issues throughout the city.
The IPMC is an international code that is frequently adopted as a uniform standard of property maintenance in communities.
“Whereas current code provides limited conditions addressing building and site conditions, the 2015 IPMC goes beyond local ordinances in addressing both the interior and exterior building conditions as well as outdoor site conditions,” Administrator Nafstad said in his memo to the council. “Where existing city standards were preferred over the
IPMC, the IPMC has been amended to include them with the exceptions outlined in the ordinance adoption.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.