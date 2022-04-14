Albertville approves 2022 street improvements

The Albertville City Council approved the lowest bid for the 2022 street improvements at its April 4 meeting.
Bids for the street improvements opened on March 30. A total of seven bids were received with proposals ranging from $944,715 to $1.7 million. The lowest bid for the project was by Omann Contracting, Inc. for $944,715.86. The proposed project will be paid for through multiple funds, including the 2022 streets budget and capital reserves.
The proposed street improvements include street surfaces milled and paved, the Villas parking lot being reclaimed and paved, storm sewer and culvert crossing repairs to correct heaving pavement and miscellaneous spot curb repairs, pavement milling, utility adjustments, boulevard and yard grading and turf restoration.
Some streets included in the 2022 improvement plan are Kahl Ave. NE, 53rd Street NE, Kagan Ave. NE, 49th Street NE, Kahler Bay NE, 53rd Street NE, Lansing Circle, Lansing Avenue NE and Locust Court NE, Albert Villas Park, 51st Court NE and 51st Street NE, 50th Court NE and Kahler Court NE.
According to City Administrator Adam Nafstad, the street improvement project is estimated to start in June right after Albertville Friendly City Days, and be completed before school starts.
Linfield Park
The council also approved the estimated quote of $46,626 to replace the playground equipment at Linfield Park. The park is the last wooden playground in Albertville and is around 20 years old.
The playground equipment is planned to consist of two slides, a swing with seat belts, a swift twist spinner and a play structure.
The project will be funded through park dedication funds. Construction is estimated to start this summer.
Konz Crossing
The City Council also approved a conditional use permit for Konz Crossing located at 5703 Lachman Ave. NE, to have a full-service drive-thru lane. Konz Crossing is planned to be an outdoor dining restaurant and drive-thru lane that serves lunch and dinner. No indoor dining is planned. The proposed Raw Table restaurant will measure about 2,951 square feet.
In 2021, Konz Crossing asked the council to approve a drive-thru that would have been equipped for a four-car drive-through service lane to be associated with a proposed Raw Table restaurant where guests could order ahead and then pick up at the drive-thru.
It has now decided that a full-service drive-thru service lane with a menu board would suit them better.
Other
The council also approved at the meeting:
APPROVED the Knights of Columbus #4174 Lawful Gambling Exempt Permit Application for lawful gambling at an event to be held on June 10, at the St. Albert Parish Center located at 11458 57th Street NE.
APPROVED an on-sale temporary liquor license for the Albertville Lions Club for a benefit to be held at St. Alberts Parish Center located at 11458 57th Street NE on April 30.
APPROVED an on-sale temporary liquor license for Church of St. Albert’s Casino Night fundraiser to be located at St. Albert Parish Center, 11458 57th Street NE on June 10.
APPROVED a special event permit for the Family Youth Community Connections to hold their Dueling Pianos event on June 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Central Park.
