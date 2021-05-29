Since 2015, Dave Dayon and his fellow board members at the St. Michael Legion have been putting their heads together to establish a Veteran’s Memorial here in town.
A lot has changed since then — the city-owned lot the memorial sits on, Veterans Point, is now right next door to a Dunkin’ Donuts, the design plans have changed time and time again, and it took months to find a glassblower capable of executing the legion’s vision — but the priorities of the Legion remain the same.
“Everything in this whole project has kind of been a creative license,” said Dayon. “Because of the unique location, we thought this curved design would be one that would be identical, no matter which direction you come from.”
The Legion gathered 16 different designs for the memorial from local art students and members, and ended up voting for the very first concept they had put together. That isn’t to say it has been smooth sailing, however.
Dayon said that there has been hurdle after hurdle in establishing the memorial, and it has been all hands on deck across the county to help use hyper-local contractors and materials in the display. That includes the massive glass dome representing an eternal flame, which will be hooked up to the city streetlight system to glow and flicker throughout the evening.
“We had a gas line right at the site, but we knew no, we can’t do that, there is too much liability,” Dayon jokes of their initial fiery plans. “So then we thought, well okay, we’ll try and do an electrical wire, and the city was kind enough to let us tap into the streetlights.”
The dome itself was also a daunting task, as its distinct shape requires a lot of technical skill and a very, very large kiln to fire it in.
“But they kept trudging away with this thing, and everything said and done, they finally got it completed, and it took them about six or eight months,” he said. “And they brought the thing out, we gave them a check for the job, and they said, ‘We didn’t make any money on this thing, but we are a whole lot smarter than we were before.’”
The granite wall and pavers along the walkway at Veteran’s Point are all also locally made, and are filled with emblems from each branch (designed by a friend of the Legion) as well as personalized sections with engraved names and messages from those who donated to the memorial. See the Liberty Restaurant website to donate and fill out a paver.
Dayon and the gang quickly headed over to the memorial after concluding the interview with Crow River News to help with finishing touches, so stop by the dedication service on Monday, May 31, at 2 p.m. for the full effect. There will also be coffee, punch and cake served at the Legion following the dedication.
