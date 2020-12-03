A very virtual Crow River Christmas

Grab your thermos of hot cocoa and head on over to Riverside Park in Rockford or pop online for this year’s Crow River Christmas celebration. While the annual event’s typical festivities were largely canceled, changed or cut down in size, that doesn’t mean we can’t get holly and jolly anyways.
This Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. the park will host a firework show and tree lighting, with plenty of space to distance from others. Bundle up — mask included — for a fun and toasty evening. A one-way walking path will guide people through the lane of 100 trees, lit up with the help of local Boy Scouts.
The Girl Scouts sale has unfortunately been canceled, but the troop is looking into digital options to get involved with the event. The Jolly-Jingle Jog, if you’re up for it, has also been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 19.
If people aren’t quite comfortable venturing out of doors for the fun, don’t fret — the Dec. 5 tree lighting will be live streamed for at-home viewing on the RiverWorks Facebook page.
The Crow River Christmas decorations will be up through the month, so you can stroll through our own little winter wonderland and live out your North Pole fantasy all of December.
