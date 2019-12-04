A tradition of giving: Cedar Island hosts annual staff breakfast to help families in need

(Editor's note: The following article appeared first in our Maple Grove-Osseo Holiday Living magazine)
A Maple Grove school has made community service a hallmark.
Cedar Island Elementary School has been helping out the families of the student body for years. Every holiday, the school hosts an annual staff holiday breakfast and raffle.
Principal Daniel Wald explained, “This has been a tradition at Cedar Island since the dawn of time.”
All the funds raised at the auction and breakfast go toward purchasing gift cards to area businesses for families during the holidays.
Denise Shatto, administrative assistant at Cedar Island said, “The tradition of a staff breakfast started in the mid 80’s in response to the needs of some of Cedar Island’s families. The idea was to host a breakfast and raffle with the proceeds going to support families identified by the social worker and teachers as those in need of a little extra boost during the holiday season.”
Staff members at Cedar Island even donate items to be raffled off.
Every year during the staff holiday breakfast, each participating staff member pays for their own breakfast.
“Then, they turn around and buy raffle tickets to ‘win’ donated items,” Shatto said.
All of the proceeds from the raffle and holiday breakfast go to the fund used to support families, she added. According to Shatto, the annual participation in the staff holiday breakfast and raffle is more than 50 staff members.
“Last year 13 families received gift cards to Wal-Mart,” she added. “We gave each family a $40 gift card per child and raised about $600.”
The spirit of giving is alive at Cedar Island. One of the core values at the school is “everyone has equal intrinsic value.”
