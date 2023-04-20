Tucked into his back workshop in a little shop on Central Avenue in Osseo, Michael Zastawny works on repairs to customers’ shoes and boots.
It’s something he has been doing for most of his life. That is about to change.
Michal’s Boot and Shoe Repair has been located in Osseo for the past 23 years, but has been in the shoe and boot repair business for the last 61 years. But on May 1, Zastawny is retiring and closing the doors to his shop, just before his 75th birthday.
Zastawny was born into the trade of boot and shoe repair. There are only about a dozen such stores left in the Twin Cities. He said that when he grew up in northeast Minneapolis, there was a shoe repair store on almost every corner.
Beginnings
“I grew up in the business,” Zastawny said. “My dad did this.” He watched his father make and repair shoes for as long as he can remember.
He and his parents came to Boston from Ukraine in 1949. Zastawny was born in Austria after his parents fled Ukraine in 1947 just before he was born.
From Boston, he and his family moved to a town in Wisconsin near Winona, Minnesota. “My parents worked on a farm,” he said. “Then, my dad went to Winona where he found a shoe repair there and he did that.”
While in Wisconsin, his parents met another Ukrainian family and became friends. “They said there were moving to Minneapolis for my family to come with them,” Zastawny said. “That was in 1954.”
Zastawny’s sister was born shortly after that. He also did not learn English until he was 5 years old and learned it from a neighbor’s television.
His father started working with shoes at Dayton’s department store. He also made boots for local dance troops.
“I would always help him as a kid,” Zastawny said.
In 1962, his father opened his own shop in Brookdale Mall. “I was still young, but I was able to drive and go there and help on weekends,” he said. “I’ve been doing this, you’d say, like forever. It’s been in my blood all this time.”
He added that shoe and boot repair is “careful work” but not hard.
Much of the machinery he uses has not changed over the years either. He has some machines from the 1940s. Most of the work is done by hand.
Moving to Osseo
The family business moved from Brookdale to a location just off Shingle Creek Parkway by Target. It wasn’t as busy as the family had hoped.
“A friend of mine owned this building and said we should come here,” Zastawny said. “We moved to Osseo in 2000. And it’s been super busy here ever since.”
His parents retired and handed the business down to him. They have since passed on.
Over the last 23 years in Osseo, he has repaired shoes, boots, baby doll heads, and jackets. He has crafted custom-made holsters.
He has even helped out local police and sheriff’s departments with projects.
Typically, it would take him about a half-hour to put new bottoms on a pair of shoes.
“Making shoes, that’s a whole different world,” he said. “I helped my dad make shoes. To make a pair of shoes, it takes longer than a day. It’s time-consuming.”
A pair of alligator shoes his father made took about three days.
There have been many unique projects he has been asked to do. For one, a lady asked him to make Birkenstock soles for the shoes of her doll.
“I thought she was just joking with me, but she wasn’t,” he said. “I took the shoes off the doll and took them to the backroom and put Birkenstock soles on the shoes and gave them back to her. She was so excited and happy.”
Customers have even brought him leather gifts such as chaps, 100-year-old moccasins, a 1940s baseball mitt, leather roller skates and even an 1854 leather boot.
During his time in Osseo, Zastawny has served over 20,000 customers.
Into retirement
Two years ago he thought about retiring but did not. This year, he decided it was time to retire as his 75th birthday approaches next month.
“I have had a lot of friends pass away recently,” he said. “There are a lot more days behind me than ahead of me.”
Because of this, he thought it was time to retire and get out and do stuff.
“It’s a good feeling that I’m going to retire, but it’s a sad feeling that all these customers I have known for years and years, I won’t see them anymore,” he said. “And some of them have become friends.”
He has had some customers since 1962 that have followed the business since the Brookdale days.
There is one thing Zastawny is going to miss the most. “The people, my customers,” he said.
Retirement will give him more time to spend with his three grandkids, and there is another on the way.
He also has taken one week off a year to go to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota each summer. “I love South Dakota,” he said. “This year I could go out there and stay longer.”
After he retires, Zastawny would like to travel to Ukraine to visit relatives still living there. He would also like to visit the hospital in Austria where he was born.
There will be some projects he would like to do once he’s retired, too.
Zastawny asks anyone with shoes or boots at his shop to come and pick those up by May 1.
“A sincere thank you to all my customers,” he added. “Straight from the heart. They’ve kept me here. My customers have been wonderful. I will miss those people. I won’t see them anymore, and that’s going to be a tough one, I think.”
