Guinness World Records adjudicators Natalia Ramírez, left, and Natalie Duran were on hand Aug. 19 to witness two world record attempts on Lake Minnetonka’s Browns Bay. While an attempt to beat the 1,180-boat record for longest boat parade fell short, 330 people successfully set the new world record for most people floating simultaneously using pool noodles. The previous record was 253 people. The record attempts were organized by Project Got Your Back, a nonprofit organization working to help military veterans. The organization, previously known as the Veteran Small Business Foundation, was founded in 2013 to help connect and built networks with organizations throughout Minnesota, positively impacting the lives of veterans and their families along the way. For more information about Project Got Your Back, visit projectgotyourback.org.
Volunteers helping organize two world record tries on Lake Minnetonka listen closely to Guinness World Records adjudicator Natalia Ramírez following an Aug. 19 attempt to break the record for most people floating simultaneously using pool noodles. In the end, the previous record of 253 was broken with 330 people floating successfully in Browns Bay.
Paul Davis, executive director for Project Got Your Back, helps corral a group of several hundred people who showed up Aug. 19 to Browns Bay in Wayzata on Lake Minnetonka to help break the world record for most people floating simultaneously using pool noodles. The nonprofit organization, which works to help military veterans, organized the event with help from Wayzata City Council Member Jeff Parkhill.
Browns Bay on Lake Minnetonka is officially the site of the world record for most people floating simultaneously using pool noodles after 330 participants successfully floated Aug. 19, beating the previous record of 253 people.
Paul Davis stands by as 330 people, a new world record, use pool noodles to float at the same time on Lake Minnetonka. Davis, who served as an active duty Marine for nine years and obtained the rank of Captain, is the executive director for Project Got Your Back (projectgotyourback.org). The nonprofit organization, previously known as the Veteran Small Business Foundation, was founded in 2013 to help connect and built networks with organizations throughout Minnesota, positively impacting the lives of veterans and their families along the way.
Two Guinness World Records adjudicators watch as several hundred people attempt to break the record for most people floating simultaneously using pool noodles. The successful attempt took place Aug. 19 in Wayzata on Lake Minnetonka’s Browns Bay.
Paul Davis, executive director for Project Got Your Back, celebrates as 330 people float simultaneously using pool noodles. The Aug. 19 attempt on Lake Minnetonka was successful in breaking the previous record of 253 people.
