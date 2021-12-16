Going from writing motivational books for women to creating a children’s book can be a big leap, but St. Michael resident LaToya Wilson, made that jump.
Wilson’s book “Aubrii’s Adventures: A Day In The Life Of ASD” is based on her granddaughter’s day-to-day life with Autism Spectrum Disorder. It was published as an ebook and in paperback through Amazon Nov. 30. Wilson’s pen name is LR Wilson on Amazon.
“Writing the book was a tribute to [Aubrii],” Wilson said. “The purpose behind the book is to educate people about her day. From morning until night. Most kids with ASD have patterns and must do things the same ways.”
Aubrii is 9 years old and was diagnosed with ASD when she was 3. She is the only person in Wilson’s family who has ASD. Before her diagnosis, Wilson and her family noticed that Aubrii would have certain patterns of how she would do things and experience sensory overload.
“I really hope readers will get some understanding of the dynamics of ASD in children and for those who are very impatient with parents who have children with limited abilities to understand that it’s OK,” Wilson said. “That they don’t have to stress about it because not everyone is made perfectly. I want the little kids to have a beautiful experience with Audrii’s Adventures because it’s a queendom, so I want them to love it as well and not to let anyone tell you that you are less than what you are.”
The book is for children ages 5-10. Jessica Kemp, a Canadian author from Toronto, Ontario, is a coauthor of the book, along with Aubrii herself who is also listed on Amazon as an author.
“[Aubrii] read every single page and approved every single picture and she has every single page memorized,” Wilson said. “She acted the whole book out to her Beanie Babies, that she collects, and lined them up and read the book to them by memory.”
Aubrii’s involvement in the creation of the book was a treat for Wilson who did not think at first that Aubrii would be as involved as she was. .
“The most surprising part is that Aubrii actually understood everything that was happening and was playing a vital role,” she said. “I was most excited about that. She saw it and went ‘is that me,’ then after that when she realized it was her she was fully on board.”
Coauthor Kemp and Wilson wrote the manuscript together before sending the book off to the illustrator Ayanna Clark. Kemp and Wilson met through a Facebook group called Pretty Women Hustle where they were both admins. When Wilson asked Kemp to write a book with her, Kemp was on board, having already authored the children’s book “Never Too Far Away.”
Kemp hopes that kids with ASD will be able to see themselves in their words, as well as Clark’s illustrations.
“I always try to have that really strong message behind it and I think what’s so important about this book is that we’re showing a little bit more diversity within this book,” she said. “I really wanted to make sure that when kids read the book, even if their journey is a little different, they can see some similarities of what Aubrii goes through and what they go through and they kind of don’t feel so alone when they go through a book store and looking at the bookshelf.”
Kemp said that she and Wilson were able to check-in and talk throughout the project and since they had a solid relationship before writing the book it was a smooth collaboration. Kemp also works in a childcare setting and has worked with kids with ASD. She said that she took inspiration from the kids that she has known, along with Aubrii.
“It’s not a one size fits all kind of thing,” Kemp said. “It was really interesting to kind of think about the kids that I work with and see similarities with Aubrii’s story.”
Due to Wilson’s background founding LR Wilson Consulting, a lifestyle coaching business, as well as being an author of lifestyle coaching books, a motivational speaker and a media correspondent, it was very important for her to have an all-woman team for the book. Wilson also found that as she took the jump from a lifestyle book writer to writing “Aubrii’s Adventures” that it was a different world.
“It was way more work than my normal books,” Wilson said. “The dynamic was very different than what I was used to. It was fun seeing it all come together piece by piece.”
The illustrations for the book were started in July by Clark after Wilson and Kemp finished the manuscript.
“I knew I wanted Aubrii to look as realistic as possible,” Wilson said. “I didn’t want her to look like a cartoon character. I told [Clark] that I wanted her to look real to look just like herself. I wanted the pictures to match the storyline completely. [Clark’s illustrations] are very good I must say.”
In the future, Wilson believes if she wrote another children’s book it will be after a break.
“I’m sure Aubrii will want to do another one,” Wilson said. “So maybe down the line when she gets into the pre-teen stage we’ll write another one.”
By the end of the year, preordered copies will be signed by Aubrii and shipped. If people would still like a signed copy they may contact Wilson at 7wilsonlr@gmail.com. For more information on the book and purchasing information go to amazon.com and search for “Aubrii’s Adventures: A Day In The Life Of ASD.”
