It was Friday, March 13, and Cate Dahlberg was joking around with her sister.
“What if I had to cancel my wedding?” Dahlberg recalled asking.
The next day she realized that canceling her wedding, which was less than a month away, was no longer a joke. Dahlberg talked with her mom and together they decided to move the date or at least contact the venue to see if it was possible.
Dahlberg and her fiancé, Nithin Joseph, live in Edina. Dahlberg played volleyball all through high school and college. About four years ago she picked the sport back up and started playing in open gyms. She was invited by a man she met at an open gym to play with his team.
She showed up at the gym to a team that consisted of all men from India, she said. She’s been on the team for over three years. Through the team she met Joseph. They have been together just over two years, she said.
Dahlberg’s family was having a little get together at her sister’s house. It was April 28, her birthday. Joseph said he had to take a friend to the airport so he would be late. She arrived with her parents and her sister told her that a present was outside for her on the deck.
She walked out onto the deck “and it was covered in flowers. Beautiful spring flowers. He’s standing there in the corner with a dozen roses,” she said. Joseph proposed while surrounded by Dahlberg’s family.
“It was perfect,” she said.
They started planning the wedding right away. She wanted most things arranged in the summer because she is a teacher in the Osseo School District. She knew once fall came she would have no time to plan. The wedding would be Saturday, April 4, and specifically planned around her school’s spring break the next week.
In just a few months, they found their venue the Medina Entertainment Center, the church Lord of Light Lutheran in Maple Grove and met with photographers and florists. All before summer school started in July. “It was a pretty smooth process,” Dahlberg said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. A once smooth road now had a bump. Dahlberg knew that it was time, she said.
Contacting the venue first, she was given a few available summer dates. She then called her photographer, Studio 220 Photography in Excelsior, as well as her florist and other vendors. “Within a few hours I had everything moved to a new date,” she said, adding “everyone was really understanding.”
The couple was not charged extra fees to move their wedding date. They felt lucky that all the components of the wedding were all available on the same date, she said. “It ended up being much easier than I anticipated.”
“I had a couple moments of just being emotional that morning,” Dahlberg said. But her soon-to-be-husband was very good about comforting her and making her feel better. He’s a very thoughtful and wonderful guy, she added. Once all the new arrangements were made “there was just a sense of relief,” she said.
“We’re definitely disappointed,” Dahlberg said. But she is glad they made the decision early and decided to move the date before things got too crazy. Had they waited another week or two, it probably wouldn’t have been as smooth, she said. The wedding is now planned for Saturday, July 18. “Hopefully that happens,” Dahlberg said.
Even with the disappointment, she would rather her wedding be a time to celebrate together and not have to worry about getting sick, she said. Dahlberg has family members who are immune-compromised. So, even if they had been allowed to still have a wedding on the original day, the couple feels better with the alternative plan, she said.
The wedding date isn’t the only thing being postponed. They were supposed to visit Joseph’s family in India for a month this summer. They were planning on having a wedding celebration with his family, too. Dahlberg has not met his family in person yet. But, they Skype with his family whenever they can.
It’s difficult to plan a trip during the school year, and India isn’t really a place you want to go for only a week, she said. So, the trip probably won’t happen until next summer. “That’s a big bummer,” she said.
“We’re trying to look at the positives,” Dahlberg said. Their goddaughter, who is just over a year old, is going to be the flower girl. She would have had to be carried down the aisle if the wedding was still happening in April. By the time July comes around, she’ll be pretty close to walking, she said.
“We have more time to be excited and more time to figure things out,” she said. “Emotionally, we’re actually doing much better than we thought we would be.”
Dahlberg is excited for her ceremony and having a big celebration with their family and friends. “I’m excited for him to see me in my dress,” she said, adding “you know, long sleeves made for the spring. But, I’ll be in a long-sleeved wedding dress in July.”
#1
Cate Dahlberg and Nithin Joseph, of Edina, had to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19.
#2
Cate Dahlberg and Nithin Joseph got engaged last April on her birthday.
