On Sept. 5, St. Michael Albertville Middle School West, STMA Middle School East, STMA High School and Rogers High School welcomed back students for the 2023-24 school year. Pictured is a Middle School West student grabbing some lunch from the Knights Café.
District 728 staff of Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman schools received warm welcomes on Aug. 30 at Rogers High School during a district-wide event. Pictured are staff members of Rogers High School. Students of Rogers High School got the chance to connect with their teachers during an open house event the same day.
STMA grades kindergarten to fourth of Big Woods Elementary, Fieldstone Elementary, St. Michael Elementary and Albertville Primary returned to school on Sept. 7. Pictured are Big Woods Elementary students walking into school.
(Photo courtesy of Rogers High School)
(Photo courtesy of STMA School District)
(Photo courtesy of STMA School District)
Albertville Primary offers education for kindergarten students. Pictured are students enjoying their first recess of the school year.
(Photo courtesy of Rogers High School)
Rogers Royals football team kicked off their season on Aug. 31 with a game against Sartell at Rogers High School.
(Photo courtesy of STMA School District)
Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault with students from the Wings transition program at STMA’s Community Education Building on Sept. 5.
