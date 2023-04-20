The Brooklyn Park City Council spent part of its April 11 meeting hearing from Planning Director Paul Mogush, who spoke about the development moratorium that was recently approved for part of the city.

The council approved the six-month moratorium in March, putting a pause on development on properties north of 93rd Avenue and west of Regent Avenue so that the city can conduct a planning study, which will look at strategies for increasing new developments’ contribution to the city’s tax base.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments