The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55+ driver discount course in Rogers.

A four-hour refresher course Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cabela’s, located at

20200 Rogers Drive in Rogers.

This class will save participants up to 10% on their auto insurance. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety.

The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

