The man who allegedly started a fire with donated coats at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army in November 2022 was sentenced to three years probation on Jan. 30.
Jack Heinrich, 33, was convicted of second-degree arson, but his charges of second-degree burglary and property damage were dismissed in Hennepin County Court.
According to court documents, while his arson charge is currently a felony, if he successfully completes probation, it will be reduced to a misdemeanor conviction.
The sentencing order dictates that Heinrich, whose last known residence was in Champlin, must stay at least three blocks from the Salvation Army, which is located at 10011 Noble Pkwy. N., and have no contact with the facility’s staff.
He will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing, and must complete cognitive skill training and a mental health evaluation.
The probation order requires Heinrich either pursue a course of study or vocational training or maintain employment, and cooperate with searches as directed by a probation officer.
He is banned from possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives, and cannot vote until he is discharged from probation.
Court documents show that Heinrich faced civil commitment cases in mental health court in 2017 and 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the Salvation Army Church at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 3 on a report of a burglary.
Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Heinrich, who matched reports of a property damage suspect in the prior days.
Heinrich had marijuana, a glass pipe and a lighter in possession,
He also was subject to arrest warrants for drug possession and assault on a peace officer.
Surveillance video showed Heinrich use a flowerpot to break a window and gain access to the building.
He then used coats which had been collected for a donation drive to start a fire in the chapel.
