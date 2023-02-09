The man who allegedly started a fire with donated coats at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army in November 2022 was sentenced to three years probation on Jan. 30.

Jack Heinrich, 33, was convicted of second-degree arson, but his charges of second-degree burglary and property damage were dismissed in Hennepin County Court.

