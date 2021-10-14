2021 STMA Mom’s Choice Awards to be handed out

An STMA mom is looking to showcase the most family-friendly businesses in the St. Michael-Albertville area. Local Albertville mom and STMA Mom.comowner, Lauryn White started the Mom’s Choice Awards three years ago, making this the third annual event.
“I made it to be hyper-local to the area,” White said. “There are obviously a lot of great businesses in town but which are the ones that are most family-friendly that the moms who live here and raise their kids here have decided are the places they want to frequent and they’ve had the best experiences at.”
There are around 25 categories. Some categories are “Best City Park” and “Best Water Recreation Destination,” which both categories have been awarded to St. Michael’s new Town Center Park. The category for “Best Pediatric Dentist” was awarded to Hanover Dental. To view all of the winners go to stmamom.com/2021-moms-choice-award-winners.
Voting ended Sept. 30 and awards were posted Oct. 14. According to White, she had around 100 people vote on the awards website.
“Businesses don’t have to choose to be nominated. There’s nothing they have to do,” White said. “Moms just have to go onto [the STMA Mom’s website] and say this is the one I like the best.”
White publishes the STMA guide on her website that she runs alone. She started the awards as a stay-at-home mom to help other moms.
“Part of being in the community and especially being moms, what we can gain from one another is personal recommendations,” White said. “People are always asking, ‘hey I have to take my kid to their first haircut, where do you like taking your kid for their first haircut.’ People are always looking for a personal recommendation more than they are looking for a business to advertise at them... So, instead of making those asks every time they have a guide that they can use that is already people’s personal recommendations.”
One of the larger awards given is the Award of Excellence. A small panel of parents decides the winner of the Award of Excellence. All other categories are decided by popular vote for the winner. The committee has taken into consideration the number of nominations the business had and the reasoning given about the business’s value to families. This year’s winner for the Award of Excellence is St. Michael Cinema 15.
“We had a number of great businesses nominated for the Award of Excellence this year, and the panel had a tough time choosing between them,” White said. “Ultimately, they selected St. Michael Cinema as the Best Family-Friendly Business in STMA because of its great offerings to families with kids and how they’ve continued to adapt and serve the community during throughout the pandemic.”
Shelley Oslos of St. Michael Cinema’s Events and Operations was honored that the cinema was awarded the Award of Excellence. She shared what it was like to be open during the pandemic.
“When the Windmill went dark in March 2020, we never imagined what the next year would look like,” Oslos said. “As the days turned to weeks and the weeks into months, we brought our business outdoors and our community rallied behind us. From parking lot concerts to drive-in movies to drive-thru popcorn (with a heavy dose of road construction on top), we were more determined than ever to not only survive but remain community-focused. We are humbled and honored to receive this award, but more importantly, we are immensely grateful for this community and their unwavering support. We look forward to serving STMA for many years to come.”
White thinks that the awards are a great way to give back to the community, both for moms and the businesses.
“They get the legitimacy. STMA Mom is a trusted source in our community. When they show up in our guide that they’re the ‘best dance studio,’ people trust that. It sets them apart from other dance studios.”
When asked if the awards are a lot of work to orchestrate being a one-woman team, White responded that the work is worth it.
“The whole website and the Mom’s Choice Awards are both something that is high value and I feel are something that I can give back to the community and link arms with other moms and support them and make their lives a little easier.”
