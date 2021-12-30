On the heels of an unprecedented year in 2020, 2021 was very eventful in its own right in the cities of Champlin, Maple Grove, Osseo and Dayton, and for the Osseo School District.
Champlin saw protest demonstrations in a residential neighborhood and a welcome home for an Olympian. Maple Grove saw the opening of Shake Shack. Osseo and Dayton saw the completion of road projects. The Osseo School District dealt with another year of COVID-19 protocol discussion.
Looking back on 2021, various stories stood out in local communities. Here are the top news stories that happened in Champlin, Maple Grove, Osseo, Dayton and Osseo Schools.
CHAMPLIN
At the June 14 City Council meeting, the council officially approved the agreement for Your Boat Club to operate at Mississippi Point Park for 2021 after several river residents spoke out against the company operating in Champlin. According to a city report, the details in the contract agreement are that Your Boat Club “will operate in 2021 and the city will evaluate the operations after November to consider a second-year agreement in 2022.”
After former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April, protests and demonstrations took place at her former Champlin residence. Police put up barricades and metal fencing around her home in the aftermath of Wright’s death.
U.S. gymnastics Olympian Grace McCallum was given a hero’s welcome at Twin City Twisters gym in Champlin when she returned from the 2021 Olympic summer games in Tokyo. McCallum trained at Twin City Twisters and is now competing collegiately for the University of Utah.
Champlin resident Judy Schink is using the tragic death of her husband, Dave, to raise awareness for people missing on the water. Dave died after going missing on a kayak during a vacation to the Florida panhandle.
The former Bauer Berry Farm in Champlin is under construction for what will be a residential neighborhood. A 99-lot neighborhood is being built on the 47-acre property.
MAPLE GROVE
The city is gearing up to make improvements to Main Street between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway next year. There will be improvements to sidewalks, new street surfaces, new and more accessible crosswalks, more trees and landscaping, more benches and other street furniture and opportunities for public art.
In April, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, started working out of the kitchen at 12650 Elm Creek Blvd., the site of Buca di Beppo.
The city continued to pursue funding for the completion of Highway 610. The council is working on the final designs, so that when funding does become available, the city can begin construction. The extension project consists of creating a local extension of Hwy. 610 that would head west over Interstate 94 and eventually connect with County Road 30.
Lauren Lee, a senior at Maple Grove High School, competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at age 17. Lee competes locally at World Taekwondo Academy, where her father Grandmaster Eui Lee is also her Olympic coach. As is the first athlete from the academy to compete in the Olympic games, Lee participated in the women’s 67kg event for the country of Haiti.
Earlier this month, Shake Shack opened its doors in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The fast-casual restaurant also opened the company’s first drive-thru at the Maple Grove location.
OSSEO
Two Scoops Ice Cream hosted its grand opening in the spring. Rick Ritter and his wife, Cherie, opened their second Two Scoops location in Osseo. Their first location is in Anoka.
Reconstruction of the portion of Central Avenue, in front of City Hall, was completed this fall. The project replaced the broken pavers in the roadway and sidewalks with concrete.
The Osseo Police Department joined Champlin and Brooklyn Park police departments to have a chaplain program. The program will use area pastors to assist officers on calls where a chaplain might be needed.
The annual Osseo Lions Roar and Osseo Minidazzle celebrations returned to the city with crowds of people partaking in the festivities.
For many years, the city has had a long-term goal of expanding Boerboom Memorial Park, located across from City Hall, from its current half-block size to a full-block city park. Over the past seven years, the city has purchased three of the four residential properties as they have become available. This year, the city was able to purchase the final property.
DAYTON
Dayton Parkway Interchange opened this fall. The interchange includes a new bridge and ramps constructed by the city of Dayton, connecting I-94 to Dayton Parkway and the surrounding communities. Motorists traveling Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Rogers now have another way to access or exit from the interstate.
The City Council has been working with a developer on two Kwik Trip locations. One of the gas stations, convenience store and car wash location would be at 19000 County Road 81. The other location would include a gas station, convenience store and 36-stall truck stop south of the Dayton Parkway expansion and interchange, west of Holly Lane and north of Maple Court.
Former Dayton resident Merlin John Dahlheimer turned 105 years in January 2021. He was born, raised, and eventually married and farmed in Dayton. He and his wife Mildred had 12 children. He retired in 1965.
OSSEO SChools
In August, the Osseo School Board voted to mandate masks for the start of the school year in all buildings. In November, they voted to extend the mandate through the end of January as parents spoke both in favor and against the mandate at the meetings.
In July, the school board approved a gender inclusion policy, which the district said, “intended to ensure student access to school district programming, activities, and facilities for each student regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or gender non-conformity.”
In December, the school board facilitated a discussion surrounding the status of Trevor Noah’s autobiography “Born a Crime” in the curriculum. Ultimately, after parents and community members gave passionate opinions on both sides of the aisle, the board voted to keep Noah’s book in the curriculum.
Gary Bowman retired after 36 years of teaching in the district. He taught at Fernbrook Elementary and Maple Grove High schools.
