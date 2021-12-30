While 2021 has come with challenges, many new things have happened in the Crow River communities of Corcoran, Medina, Albertville, St. Michael and Rogers. The cities saw new development, road construction and more.
The following are the top three stories from the last year in Corcoran, Medina, Albertville, St. Michael and Rogers based on readership at pressnews.com.
Albertville
At its April 5 meeting, the Albertville City Council adopted an ordinance pertaining to golf cart use on city streets requiring residents to have a license to drive. Additionally, they required residents to have liability insurance on the cart itself.
The Albertville City Council reviewed and approved the final plat, plans and conditional use permit for the Advance Volumetric Alliance plant development.
The At its Sept. 20 meeting, Albertville City Council also voiced its frustration to the Minnesota Department of Transportation when a turn lane to the on-ramp to I-94 was not put in.
Corcoran
The cities of Corcoran and Dayton had lawsuits filed by Housing First Minnesota in Hennepin County Fourth Judicial Court. The lawsuits challenge residential building permit and plan review fees imposed and collected by the two cities.
The Corcoran City Council, Dec. 21, honored outgoing Mayor Ron Thomas and outgoing City Councilor Brian Lother, both of whom have served the city in a variety of ways for several years.
The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce turned its annual State of Cities event into a series of three virtual meetings via Zoom. Tom McKee, the newly elected mayor of Corcoran, listed his city’s recent accomplishments at the meeting. They include being named as a safe city, investment in parks and trails and major residential developments springing up on the eastern side of the city. Among the new residential subdivisions are Ravinia, Bass Lake Crossing, the Bellwether Del Webb community and Tavera.
Hanover
At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Hanover City Council authorized bids for its 2021 Street Improvement Project. the council is moving forward with its 2021 Pavement Improvement Project, which will consist of a mill and overlay on Riverview Road NE.
Hanover welcomed back its Harvest festival after it being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BridgeWater — a senior living complex located at 10875 Settlers Lane — submitted a concept plan application to construct an additional facility to complement its existing building at the city council’s Feb 2 meeting.
Medina
After long and multi-meeting discussions, the Medina City Council approved the building of a BAPS Hindu Temple at its Nov. 3 meeting. The discussions about the temple started on the Oct. 5. Concerns about the height of the temple spires have led to a moratorium on rooftop element. Right now, the temple design is approved without spires while the council continues their research on their city building codes.
Cale Lavoie, a project manager for Loretto-based Shingobee Builders Company, was sentenced to five years probation and 90 days in the Hennepin County workhouse for swindling nearly $200,000 from the company, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced March 23. Medina police spent three years on the case.
The Medina City Council finished the designs for expanding Arrowhead Drive turn lanes and also solicit bids from prospective contractors for construction.
Rockford
Rockford native Todd Traen had the community rally around him after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigated two shooting deaths that happened March 19 in the 4000 block of Woodhill Court in Rockford.
Rockford High School was approved as an International Baccalaureate (IB) school, which means it will be offering world-class educational programming guided by IB.
Rogers
Rogers has no private high schools in its area, but that will change with the two founders of Trilogy STEM Academy — Dean of Students Kate Clemens and Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman — coming to Rogers. The building will be open in January and the school will be open for the fall semester of 2022.
The new Rogers Event Center was unveiled to the public Aug. 18. Mayor Rick Ihli, Lions President Sue Halgimson, City Council members and other community members of the task force cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of the building.
The Rogers City council approved, Nov. 23, a site plan for Norbella Assisted living, a 40-unit senior citizen care facility on South Diamond Lake Road, north of the Kohl’s store and adjacent to Lil’ Explorers Daycare.
St. Michael
At its March 9 meeting, the St. Michael City Council discussed proposals for the future development of Lakeshore Park and Foxtail Meadows, and received an update from the city assessor. The proposed development stated that Lakeshore Park would consist of 116 single-family lots, 92 townhomes, a pool and a little over eight acres of parkland dedicated to the city.
This year construction of the new St. Michael Splash Pad was completed. The new Town Center Park was set to feature a big playground, a large pavilion, pickleball courts and a splash pad, which could attract families to St. Michael each summer.
The STMA Breakfast Club finished the construction of their barn across the street from St. Michael-Albertville High School. The barn will accommodate more than 450 high school students who participate in the club.
