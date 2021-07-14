Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were sentenced to life without the possibility of release for shooting and killing Monique Baugh Dec. 31, 2019, for which they were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced.
Baugh, a real estate agent was kidnapped in Maple Grove and later shot on New Year’s Eve 2019. Baugh’s boyfriend was also shot, but he survived.
Berry, 42, of Minneapolis, and Davis, 42, of Brooklyn Park, were also convicted of kidnapping, for which Berry received 13.1 years with 557 days credit for time served, and Davis received 13.4 years with 449 days for time served.
Both men were also convicted of attempted second-degree murder of Baugh’s boyfriend, whom they tried to kill the same day she was murdered. Berry and Davis were both sentenced to 20 years in prison, which will be served concurrently to the kidnapping sentences.
The life sentences without the possibility of release Berry and Davis received will be served consecutively to the kidnapping and attempted murder sentences.
In February 2020, Berry and Davis were indicted by a Hennepin County grand jury on first-degree premeditated murder.
According to the criminal complaint, Baugh had been called on her cell phone the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, by someone wanting to view a house in Maple Grove. She arrived at the home around 3 p.m. A short time later a U-Haul van arrived and Baugh was forced inside. She was found dead in Minneapolis that evening.
The complaint also states a man with a black mask used a key (later determined to be Baugh’s) to enter a home on the 4800 block of Humboldt of Avenue N. in Minneapolis and shot at Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh. He was able to call 911 and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
On June 4, 2021, a trial jury found them guilty of the charges they faced.
At the sentencing, multiple victim impact statements were submitted in writing and read by Baugh’s family and friends, saying what a remarkable and beloved young woman she was.
Compiled by Alicia Miller
