Two men have been found guilty in the death of Monique Baugh, a real estate agent who was kidnapped in Maple Grove and later shot on New Year’s Eve 2019. Baugh’s boyfriend was also shot, but he survived.
According to the criminal complaint, Baugh had been called on her cell phone the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, by someone wanting to view a house in Maple Grove. She arrived at the home around 3 p.m. A short time later a U-Haul van arrived and Baugh was forced inside. She was later found dead in Minneapolis that evening.
The complaint also states a man with a black mask used a key (later determined to be Baugh’s) to enter a home on the 4800 block of Humboldt of Avenue N. in Minneapolis and shot at Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh. He was able to call 911 and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
On June 4, Cedric Berry, 42, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, 42, of Brooklyn Park, were found guilty of first degree premeditated murder of Baugh, first degree premeditated attempted murder of Jon Mitchell-Momoh, kidnapping of Baugh, and first degree murder with intent of Baugh.
Berry and Davis will be sentenced July 12.
Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, of Minneapolis, were indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury for their part in the kidnapping and murder of Baugh and the attempted murder of her boyfriend. Segura and Wiggins face the same charges Berry and Davis were found guilty of.
Prior to the indictments, both Wiggins and Segura had previously been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the case. Wiggins is currently in federal custody for narcotics charges. Segura is scheduled for jury trial to begin June 21.
