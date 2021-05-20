Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, and Lyndon Wiggins, 36, of Minneapolis, have been indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury for their part in the 2019 New Year’s Eve kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old real estate agent, Monique Baugh, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced May 13.
According to the criminal complaint stated that Baugh, a real estate agent, had been called on her cell phone the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, by someone wanting to view a house in Maple Grove. She arrived at the home around 3 p.m. A short time later a U-Haul van arrived and Baugh was forced inside. She was later found dead in Minneapolis.
The complaint also states a man with a black mask used a key (later determined to be Baugh’s) to enter a home on the 4800 block of Humboldt of Avenue N. in Minneapolis and shot at Baugh’s boyfriend. He was able to call 911 and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
The new indictments came May 13 and listed four counts each against Segura and Wiggins: aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated second-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.
Prior to the indictments, both Wiggins and Segura had previously been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with the case. Wiggins is currently in federal custody for narcotics charges. Segura is scheduled for jury trial to begin June 21.
Two other co-defendants in this case, Cedric Berry, 42, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, 42, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County Grand Jury for the same charges Wiggins and Segura now face.
The jury trial for Berry and Davis is scheduled to begin May 17.
-Compiled by Alicia Miller
